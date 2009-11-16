Milwaukee's Best Wine Selection at a Bar

×

Especially when theworld has gone topsy-turvy, it’s comforting to know that some things haven’tchanged. Take Pizza Man, which has maintained its rustic barn-wood decor sinceopening in the early ’70s. The pizza has always been good, but the wine listremains a pleasant surprise, with hundreds of California wines available, along with agood beer selection and an eclectic menu of Italian dishes. With its strategic locationat the corner of Oaklandand North, Pizza Man will never go out of styleas long as he keeps the qualityhigh.





Pizza Man

1800 E. North Ave.

414-272-1745

http://www.pizzaman.org/pizzaman.html





Runners-up: Balzac, Nessun Dorma