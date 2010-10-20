Africa is a large continent with many nations, so talking about African food is similar to speaking of European food (do you mean fish and chips or pasta?). Ethiopian Cottage is a fine representative of the food of East Africa, where injeraa soft, crepe-like sourdough breadserves as plate, utensil and part of the meal itself. Traditional East African stews are arrayed atop thin slabs of injera and scooped up with pieces of the bread, which is eaten along with the entrée. The consume-it-all custom of devouring fork and plate along with the food has added appeal in a world that needs to go green.

Ethiopian Cottage

1824 N. Farwell Ave.

414-224-5226

ethiopiancottage.com