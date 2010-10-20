What can we say about the Milwaukee County Board’s Renaissance Man that hasn’t already been said? Gerry Broderick is a former Milwaukee police officer, high-school teacher, acclaimed artist and small-business owner who has an encyclopedic knowledge of local politics. And he’s a humorous and unfailingly kind person to boot. As a supervisor representing the city’s East Side, Broderick has been a true champion of the county’s most prized assets, its much-loved parks system and cultural institutions. We thank him for his many years of community service.