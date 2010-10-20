Harbor House is the new kid on the block, but it already attracts loyal followers with its setting, service and seafood. New England-style seaside décor plays into the restaurant’s great views of the Calatrava. Leave the overreaching seafood menus to the big chains; the great strength here is the “raw bar,” where oysters and clams are displayed. The cherrystone and top neck clams are perfectly fresh, and the oyster selection includes thoughtful choices like California Marin and PEI Foggy Cove. Harbor House provides terrific seafood in a classic setting.

Harbor House

550 N. Harbor Drive

414-395-4900

www.harborhousemke.com