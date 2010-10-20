The readers and the critics agree on this one. There wasn’t much competition for this honor, since Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker beat the second-place finisher by almost 5 to 1. So where do we begin? Let’s start with Walker’s complete phoninesson the county budget and his laughable tax promises and job-creation pledge; about his brief, C-average stint at Marquette University; or his total mismanagement of crucial services provided by Milwaukee County. Then there’s Walker’s complete lack of leadership as county executive because of his all-consuming desire to be governor, which keeps him on the fund-raising and campaign trail 24-7. And don’t forget his fundamental lack of respect for county employees who show up to work day in and day outexcept this year, when they’re forced to take up to 26 unpaid furlough days just so Walker can pretend that he knows how to balance a budget. We know that Walker’s getting a free ride in the Journal Sentinel, which has backed his career since he served in the state Assembly. But Shepherd readers know Walker’s true track record, and that’s why they had no choice but to name him Jerk of the Year. And to all of you outside of Milwaukee: You’ve been warned!