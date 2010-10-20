The name Pizza Shuttle doesn’t convey the true scope of the restaurant’s massive delivery menu: Just About Everything You Can Imagine Shuttle would be far more fitting. Subs, wraps, pitas, burgers, hot dogs, gyros, salads, desserts, soups, pasta dinners and fried chicken are among the more conventional offerings, but if you want deep-fried green beans, rib tips, eggplant sticks or funnel-cake fries, you can get those, too. And you can get them late: Pizza Shuttle delivers until 3 or 4 a.m. every night of the week.

Pizza Shuttle

1827 N. Farwell Ave.

414-289-9993

www.pizzashuttle.com