Last Chance for Poetry in the Park

There are a lot of book related events and author appearances this month. Here just a few of the highlights coming up in September:

On September 10 at 6 p.m., head over to Juneau Park with your picnic blanket and a bottle of your favorite beverage for the final Poetry in the Park event of the season. Four featured poets will read from their new and recent work. The poets include: Mathias Svalina, author of eight poetry books and a new collection of short stories coming out later this year, Krystal Languell, who has written four books of poetry with her most recent being an award-winner published in 2022, Alex Niemi, who works as a writer and award-winning translator, has authored a poetry chapbook called Elephant, and Jordan Dunn, who has published a book, various chapbooks, and has a new collection which will be published soon. To learn more about this free event, visit woodlandpattern.org.

Expand We Are Big Time by Hena Kahn

There is a lot to love about Hena Khan’s new graphic novel, We Are Big Time. Khan will be appearing 2 p.m., September 15, at Milwaukee Public Library’s Centennial Hall, to talk about this Wisconsin-set book starring a Muslim teen, Aliya, who is new in town. When Aliya joins an all-girl basketball team she learns relatable lessons. We Are Big Time is a story with a positive message that is all about teamwork, girls supporting girls, and being Muslim. Visit mpl.libnet.info/event/11710245 to learn more and register for this free event.

Expand Awkward Nerd Book Fair

It’s a book fair! Book nerds should head over to The Cooperage on September 18 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. to relive a favorite elementary school memory at the Awkward Nerd Book Fair. Shop local booksellers, meet local authors, enjoy story time and make a craft—all while enjoying a cocktail. The event is geared towards adults, so bring the kids at your own discretion. Admission is $15 at the door. To learn more, visit awkwardnerdevents.com/products/awkward-nerd-book-fair.

Expand Hampton Heights by Dan Kois

On September 20, 6:30 p.m. Milwaukee native Dan Kois will appear in conversation with Liam Callanan at Boswell Books. Kois’ new book Hampton Heights takes place on one fateful night back in 1987 when six young paperboys go out to try to sell newspaper subscriptions in an unfamiliar neighborhood. A story full of fun, nostalgia, camaraderie, and relatable dreams tinged with fear of what the future holds, Hampton Heights is a tale that may be especially fun for Milwaukeeans but is universal enough to be enjoyed by anyone. To register for this free event, visit EventBrite here.

If you find yourself out and about during Doors Open Milwaukee, September 28-29, don’t miss out on your chance to learn about the history and architecture of Milwaukee Public Library (MPL) Central Library. You can explore the Rare Books Room, the green roof and other non-public areas of the Downtown library. Or check out the Mitchell Street Branch of the MPL housed in a historic building with a fascinating past. The building dates back to 1919 and has been, among other things, a department store, a bakery and even a punk rock night club. It’s much quieter today, and during Doors Open you can go behind the scenes to see a state-of-the-art sorting machine in action. To learn more visit historicmilwaukee.org/doors-open/buildings.

