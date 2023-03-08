March Book Events

This Women’s History Month is full of author appearances and books with strong women, telling female forward stories for other women. This is only a sampling of the many excellent events going on in Milwaukee this month.

Tina, Mafia Soldier

If you’ve been waiting for an English translation of a mafia story with a tough-as-nails heroine, look no further than Tina, Mafia Soldier by Maria Rosa Cutrufelli (translated by Robin Pickering-Iazzi). A UWM Professor of French, Italian, and comparative Literature, Pickering-Iazzi will appear in conversation at Boswell Books on March 9, 6:30 p.m. to discuss this first English translation of Cutrufelli’s landmark literary work. Register for this free event here.

'BFF' by Christie Tate

Being a good friend can be tough sometimes, but finding, and keeping, good friends can be an even bigger challenge. In B.F.F.: A Memoir of Friendship Lost and Found, Christie Tate explores her past and present friendships to discover what has been holding her back from achieving the close friendships she has been depriving herself of. B.F.F. will strike a chord with many women who have kept themselves from developing new and better friendships over the years. Tate will appear at Boswell Books on March 10, at 6:30 p.m. to talk about the book. To register for this free event, click here.

'Reflections!: Looking in the Mirror' by Terry Wells-Jones

Growing up in a Jim Crow-era Southern town made Reflections!: Looking in the Mirror author Terry Wells-Jones into a strong woman who always knew her destiny was to overcome the hardships in front of her. That drive led her to become one of the first black fashion models of the 60s, and to later go on to break the glass ceiling, rising through the ranks of a Fortune 500 company. Hear Wells-Jones tell her inspirational story at Boswell Books on March 23, 6:30 p.m. Register for this free in-person event here.

Not Cool With Censorship?

× Expand Illustration courtesy Jewish Museum Milwaukee Book bans illustration

If you’ve been concerned about growing censorship issues in schools and libraries, here in Milwaukee as well as across the country, come to the Jewish Museum Milwaukee 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, for a panel discussion about this topic. This recent wave of book bans typically targets sensitive subjects that are a critical part of our country’s history. The panel for this event will include local Milwaukeeans who have experienced this renewed censorship effort firsthand. Register for this event here.