Milwaukee’s April Author Round-up

This month, there are several new books and author appearances in Milwaukee that feature stories of change and times of upheaval.

Setsuko’s Secret

At 7 p.m. on April 12, the Jewish Museum Milwaukee will host author Shirley Ann Higuchi, who will share her personal journey in uncovering her family history involving the Japanese American internment camps during World War II. Higuchi’s book, Setsuko’s Secret: Heart Mountain and the Legacy of the Japanese American Incarceration, follows Higuchi’s path of discovery after her mother Setsuko passes away. When she learns the truth about how her parents met, and about their early life together in the rough internment camp on Heart Mountain in Wyoming, Higuchi realizes how these traumas affected her family and her community.

This program is available both in-person and virtually. Pre-Register to choose your option and pay $5 for museum members/$10 for non-members.

Mystery readers won’t want to miss best-selling author, Cara Black, appearing in-person to discuss her newest installation to the Aimeé Leduc mystery series. The event, co-hosted by Boswell Books and Alliance Française de Milwaukee, will be on April 7 at 6:30 p.m. Black’s boo, Murder at the Porte De Versailles, is set in Paris in November 2001, just after 9/11. World tensions are running high as heroine, Aimeé Leduc, balances solving a mystery laced with danger from spies and terrorists, taking care of her of her young daughter Chloe, and dealing with pressure from Chloe’s father who wants them to move out of Paris to live in the quiet countryside.

To attend this free event pre-register here.

Fiction lovers will enjoy seeing best-selling author, Jennifer Close, during an in-person event at Boswell Books, 6:30 p.m. on April 29. Close will be discussing her latest novel, Marrying the Ketchups, which tells the story of a restaurant-owning family in Chicago coping with tough personal losses, huge sports victories, and the post-election shock of Trump’s win in 2016. Even good food can only help so much when facing a myriad of unknowns and the highs and lows of life. Marrying the Ketchups is Close’s fourth novel.

To attend this free event, please pre-register here. Information about attending virtually will be available on the day of the event.