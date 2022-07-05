Bastille Days and Jazz in the Park Return

× Expand Photo: Bastille Days - easttown.com Skyline view of Bastille Days Skyline view of Bastille Days

Block off July 14-17 on your calendar. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Milwaukee’s French festival will return to Downtown this summer. Slightly downsized, Bastille Days patrons can expect great food, entertainment, the return of the infamous Storm the Bastille Run/Walk, along with some fresh new twists to create an authentic French flavor. easttown.com/bastille-days

Bastille Days long history of great music includes Sun Ra, NRBQ, Steve Forbert, Chris Smither, Maria Muldaur and Phil Lee as well as singer Robyn Pluer’s Revue that includes Mrs. Fun, Julie Wood, Peter Roller, and Stas Venglevski.

× “Wishin’ To Go Crawfishin’” by Terrance Simien and The Zydeco Experience

This year, entertainment includes headliners Terrence Simien & The Zydeco Experience and the Extra Crispy Brass Band. Side stages include The Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra, The Hungry Williams, John Stano and Robin Pluer.

With its Eiffel Tower replica, the festival is one of the nation’s largest French-themed celebrations, taking over Cathedral Square Park. The free four-day bash attracts over 250,000 visitors annually who enjoy live music, an international marketplace, French and Cajun cuisine, and roaming busker entertainment.

Madame Gigi’s Outrageous French Can Dancers perform every day except Sunday. On Thursday evening the 5-K Storm the Bastille run takes over the streets of East Town at 9 p.m.

Jazz in the Park Returns

× Esquires II

The weekly concert series Jazz in the Park also returns on Thursdays, July 21 through Sept. 29. The weekly Cathedral Square Park shows kick off with Cigarette Break and continues through the end of summer. Blues, R&B, Soul and yes, Jazz are on the menu with Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, Esquires II, Barbara Stephan Band, The Bill Bonifas Electric Band featuring Brian Lynch and The Eric Jacobson Latin Jazz Quintet.

More info here: easttown.com/jazz-in-the-park/entertainment-lineup.