Délicieux Foods at Bastille Days

× Expand Beignets frying Alliance Francaise beignets frying

After a two-year pandemic pause, the popular Bastille Days returns to Cathedral Square Park, in Downtown Milwaukee, July 14 through 17. The celebration of French culture features four days of live music, roaming buskers, an international marketplace, and of course, French and Cajun foods.

Eddie Sturkey, interim executive director of the East Town Association, the organization that organizes Downtown events such as Bastille Days and Jazz in the Park, says they are thrilled to be back with a great selection of food vendors, including those that offer an authentic taste of modern-French inspired cuisine.

Lake Park Bistro, Lagniappe Brasserie and Crème & Crepe Café will be returning. Lake Park Bistro will offer Croque Monsieur ($9), a toasted ham and Gruyere Cheese Sandwich; Beef Bourguignon ($12), beef braised in red wine with mushrooms, onions and potatoes; Beet Salad ($9), with roasted beets, goat cheese, arugula and sherry vinaigrette; French Baguette Avec Beurre ($5), French baguette with butter; and Crème Brûlée ($6), vanilla custard with caramelized sugar.

Beignet Français stand Beignet Français stand

Returning favorites include the Beignet Français stand by Alliance Française de Milwaukee. Beignets, the sweet, hot fritters covered in powdered sugar, have become a true Bastille Days tradition. “Bastille Days visitors gobble them up as fast as we can make them!” Sturkey says. “True beignet connoisseurs insist on pairing this pièce de résistance (an important or remarkable feature) with our New Orleans-style café au lait.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

The Beignet Français stand will be on Jackson Street off Cathedral Square. Beignet orders are available in orders of two for $6. Proceeds from the beignets support Alliance Française de Milwaukee.

Creole and Cajun cuisines are inspired by the French heritage of both cultures. Crawdaddy's on Greenfield will be serving up Jambalaya and Gator Bites. In addition, look for new vendors such as Milwaukee Pretzel Company, Sil's Mini Donuts and Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ.

France is also synonymous with wine, so there will be plenty of options to pair a good vino with your meal or snack. Door Peninsula Winery, which crafts a chardonnay, merlot and a cabernet sauvignon among its offerings, will sponsor tastings throughout the event.

“French food is delicious, and it's hard to not like their bread,” Sturkey says. “If you like bread and are visiting in France, baguettes are usually served as a complementary side.”

For more information, visit easttown.com/bastille-days.