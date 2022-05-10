× Expand Photo by Barry Houlehen The Oak Leaf Trail at Lincoln Park The Oak Leaf Trail

Learn more about the life and legacy of landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted (1822-1903) at “In the Park with Olmsted: A Vision for Milwaukee,” an exhibit at Villa Terrace, 2220 N. Terrace Avenue. The exhibit focuses on three public parks in Milwaukee designed by Olmsted: Lake Park, Riverside Park and Washington Park. The multi-media exhibit includes archival maps, videos, a three-dimensional model, and vintage postcards. Historic images are supplemented by contemporary photographs that tell the story of Olmsted’s enormous influence on the greening of America’s cities through his ideal of “parks for all people.” Now through Sept. 25. Learn more here.

Free upcoming programming at Villa Terrace in connection with the exhibit include the following:

Milwaukee Parks Foundation: Mission and Vision

May 11, 6-8 p.m.

With a mission to “engage our community in supporting Milwaukee County Parks to collectively steward a thriving parks system,” the Milwaukee Parks Foundation has taken on a critical role in supporting our fiscally challenged parks system. Foundation Executive Director Rebecca Stoner and Board of Director members Kweku TeAngelo Cargile and Samantha Maldonado will speak to the mission and vision of the Foundation, their hopes for the future, and how you can be a part of creating a movement for parks.

× Expand Photo by Barry Houlehen Golfer at Lincoln Park Lincoln Park Golf Course

Milwaukee County Parks - Challenges and A Path Forward

May 18, 6-7:30 p.m.

A panel discussion about current fiscal challenges to the park system and planning for the future. Panelists include Sheldon Wasserman, Chair, Milwaukee County Parks, Energy and Environment Committee; Guy Smith, Director, Milwaukee County Parks; and Rob Henken, Director, Wisconsin Policy Forum. Moderated by CAVT Interim Executive Director, Neil Albrecht.

A Virtual Presentation & Conversation with the Hugh Howard

Author of Architects of an American Landscape: Henry Hobson Richardson, Frederick Law Olmsted, and the Reimagining of America's Public and Private Spaces.

June 15, 2022, 7-8 p.m.

Register for the virtual event here

As the planner of New York’s Central Park, Frederick Law Olmsted is widely remembered as America’s first and finest landscape architect. Henry Hobson Richardson was universally regarded as the nation’s most original and influential architect. The two friends and frequent collaborators met their moment in the post-Civil War years, a time of extraordinary cultural, economic, and social change. They accomplished nothing less than the reimagining of the American landscape. Virtually join author Hugh Howard in a presentation of his book on the remarkable lives and accomplishments of Frederick Law Olmsted and Henry Hobson Richardson. To purchase book click here.