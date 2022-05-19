Kegel’s Beer Garden at the War Memorial Center Returns to the Lakefront

× Expand Image: warmemorialbeergarden.com War Memorial Beer Garden Kegel's Inn War Memorial Beer Garden

The War Memorial Beer Garden will be back at the lakefront this year featuring the Kegel's Inn “Beer Cooler by the Lake” with beer and other drinks, coffee, soft drinks and food. Opening day is Friday of Memorial Day Weekend, May 27.

Image: warmemorialbeergarden.com The Beer Cooler by the Lake The Beer Cooler by the Lake

Located at the War Memorial Center (right next to the Art Museum) on Lincoln Memorial Drive, the beer garden offers German beers from Kegel's converted 1957 Grumman-Olson step van, the Beer Cooler by the Lake, named "Helga". It will be open every day except Mondays throughout the season from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The beer garden is located just off the Oak Leaf Trail, making it convenient for hikers and bike riders, but if you're driving, you'll get a voucher for a free half-liter beer with your paid parking at the War Memorial Center. They'll also be leading slow bike rides, or joy rides as they call them, around the lakefront on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. starting June 7, and if you need a bike, Bublr bikes are available nearby.

Image: warmemorialbeergarden.com Kegel's loaded brat Kegel's loaded brat

As for food and drink offerings, the beer garden will be serving Hofbrau Lager and Dunkel, Hacker Pschorr Weiss, and Fruh Kolsch in half and full liters, as well Ace Guava Cider, Old Fashioneds and cold brew coffee and soft drinks. They’ll also have Kegel’s “loaded brats” (including a meatless version) with lots of interesting sausages and toppings, plus pretzels, appetizers and desserts.

For more information on happenings at the War Memorial Beer Garden, visit their website at: warmemorialbeergarden.com.