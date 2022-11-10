Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel

The 2022 Holiday Arts Guide is sponsored by Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel

Milwaukee Rep’s New ‘Variations’ for the Holidays

By David Luhrssen

‘Tis the season for A Christmas Carol and The Nutcracker, with superb performances by the Milwaukee Rep and the Milwaukee Ballet in the offing. But there is also novelty this season, including a world premiere at the Rep, Catherine Trieschmann’s The Nativity Variations.

The Nativity Variations was inspired by my years of writing and directing the youth Christmas play at my local Methodist Church. I wrote a comic essay about the experience for Slate,” Trieschmann says. The Rep’s Artistic Director Mark Clements read the piece and saw it as a strong basis for a play. “The Nativity Variations is far more comic and outlandish than anything I actually wrote for church, but the foundation very much comes from personal experience!”

Trieschmann’s plays, including Oz 2.5 and Crooked, have found audiences in the U.S. and U.K. She moved to a small Kansas town over a decade ago when her husband accepted a tenure track position in the philosophy department at Fort Hays State University.

Image via Milwaukee Rep Nativity Variations

“Discovering local talent has been a joy,” she says. “There are extraordinarily talented people living in the nooks and crannies of America. You just have to think outside of the box and open your mind to different types of collaborations. I've written plays for the local symphony, which have been really fun to create, and I'm currently writing a musical with a tremendously talented local composer and choral director.”

The Nativity Variations (November 16 – December 11), she adds, is “primarily about community and the commonality between theater and religion. While certainly Father Juan, the Priest who oversees the production, and Jules, the avant-garde director, have disagreements about what a Christmas play should entail, I think the audience will be quite surprised by the nature of those discussions as well as the results.”

Acacia Theatre Company acaciatheatre.com

The Jeweler’s Shop, through Nov. 13

The three-act play by Poland’s Karol Wojtyla is probably most familiar from its 1989 adapted into a film by British director Michael Anderson (Logan’s Run), complete with Burt Lancaster and Olivia Hussey. The play’s examination of romantic and divine love is also notable for its playwright. Wojtyla became Pope John Paul II and became a factor in the collapse of the Soviet Bloc. (David Luhrssen)

Alfons Gallery alfonsgallery.org The Alice Wilds thealicewilds.com

“A Two-Sided Sky Turning Over and Over: Kyle Seis, through Dec. 3

All In Productions allin-mke.com American Players Theatre (APT) americanplayers.org

Stones in his Pockets, through Nov. 20

APT company members Nate Burger and Marcus Trushinski handle many roles in playwright Marie Jones’ heartbreaking and hilarious tale of two ne’er do wells in a down-on-its-luck Irish town who get the reprieve of a lifetime when a Hollywood production company comes to make a movie in their town. (Michael Muckian)

Aperi Animam aperianimam.com Arts @ Large artsatlargeinc.org Aura Theatre Collective auratheatre.com Bach Chamber Choir bachchoirmilwaukee.com Bel Canto Chorus belcanto.org

“Christmas in the Basilica,” Dec. 9-11

The Basilica of St. Josaphat is a beautiful, hushed setting for Bel Canto’s annual Christmas program featuring carols, hymns and a work by contemporary English choral composer John Rutter, his exalted, jubilant Gloria. (David Luhrssen)

Black Arts MKE marcuscenter.org/series/black-arts-mke

Black Nativity, Dec. 8-11, Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Wilson Theatre at Vogel Hall

Langston Hughes was one of the most important Black American writers of the last century, an innovator who sought a Black aesthetic as well as a social activist. His work as a novelist, poet, essayist and short story writer is extensive, but his 1961 play, the gospel-infused Black Nativity, remains one of his most beloved works and has become a holiday tradition in Milwaukee. (David Luhrssen)

Black Holocaust Museum abhmuseum.org Boerner Botanical Gardens boernerbotanicalgardens.org Bombshell Theatre Co. bombshelltheatre.org Boulevard Theatre milwaukeeboulevardtheatre.com

A Delicate Balance, through Nov. 6, Sugar Maple

Edward Albee’s A Delicate Balance won a Pulitzer Prize but has seldom been produced in Milwaukee. Boulevard’s Artistic Director Mark Bucher reminds us that he mounted the play in the past and is returning with this “concert reading.” He describes his upcoming production as no mere run-through but as “rehearsed fully, as though it was a full production—just simply minus clunky sets.” (David Luhrssen)

Brew City Opera

brewcityopera.wixsite.com

Bronzeville Arts Ensemble

facebook.com/BronzevilleArtsEnsemble

Cabaret Milwaukee

facebook.com/cabmke

Carroll College Theatre

carroll.edu

Carroll Players carrollplayers.weebly.com Godspell, Nov.18-19 Carthage College Theatre carthage.edu/fine-arts

New Play Initiative: Memento Mori,” Nov. 4-5, Nov. 10-12

In the Moment, Dec.8-10

Catey Ott Dance Collective cateyott.com Cedarburg Art Museum cedarburtartmuseum.org

“The American Scene through the Eyes of Gerrit V. Sinclair,” through Jan. 8, 2023

Gerrit V. Sinclair (1880-1950) was a Milwaukee painter and art instructor associated with American Regionalism, a movement that applied the simplified lines of modernism to representations of everyday life—a truck rolling past red barns on a country road as twilight descends. Sinclair’s paintings were unusual among the Regionalists for being softly lit, endowing his scenes with atmosphere. (David Luhrssen)

“Judith Friebert: Pastel Pastures,” through Jan. 8, 2023

Cedarburg Cultural Center cedarburgculturalcenter.org

“The Little Show 2022-2023: CCC’s Annual Juried Exhibit,” Dec. 2-Jan. 15, 2023

Cedarburg Performing Arts Center cedarburgpac.com

“A Kodachrome Christmas Starring John McGivern,” Dec. 9-11

Cherish the Ladies, Dec. 17

Chant Claire Chamber Choir chantclaire.org

Fauré’s Requiem, Nov. 20, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

Charles Allis Art Museum charlesallis.org

“Ghosts of Segregation,” through Dec. 4

Spread across the walls throughout the furnished rooms at the Charles Allis Art Museum is an exhibition of photographs, a contemporary reflection on a chapter of America’s past that refuses to remain closed. “Ghosts of Segregation” collects beautifully composed photos by Richard Frishman, taken recently at places that were crucial—or representative—of our nation’s fraught history of racism. (David Luhrssen)

The Company of Strangers Theater thecompanyofstrangerstheater.com The Constructivists theconstructivists.org Concord Chamber Orchestra concordorchestra.org Concordia University cuw.edu Covered Bridge Art Studio Tour cedarburgartistsguild.com DanceCircus dancecircus.org Danceworks Performance MKE danceworksmke.org

I Am Because You Are…, Nov. 12-13, Baumgartner Center for Dance

The title comes from the Bantu ubuntu, a philosophical proposition that, in communities, we create each other. Danceworks’ professional company opens its 25th season by honoring dancers and dances that helped create the creators creating each other onstage. It includes a documentary film by artistic director Christal Wagner, featuring interviews with founders and former dancers, and footage of classic performances. Wagner will honor that history choreographically in a new group dance. Choreographers Gina Laurenzi, Dawn Springer, and Wagner will revisit early works with new dancers, and L.A. choreographer and Milwaukee native Taryn Vander Hoop will create a premiere. (John Schneider)

David Barnett Gallery davidbarnettgallery.com Dead Man’s Carnival facebook.com/Dead-Mans-Carnival Early Music Now earlymusicnow.org

Orlando Consort, Nov. 12, UWM Zelazo Center

The foursome brings medieval and Renaissance vocal music come alive. As the Los Angeles Times puts it, “The work of the Consort is equally remarkable for scholarship and imagination working on the past, and the skill and communicative immediacy it brings to the task of performance which lies in the present.” (Frank Grey)

Schola Antiqua of Chicago, Dec. 3-4, St. Joseph Chapel

Ex Fabula exfabula.org

4th Deaf Stories Project StorySlam, Nov. 9

StorySlam Legacy & Heirlooms, Nov. 15

StorySlam Language, Dec. 6

Falls Patio Players fallspatioplayers.com

Christmas Carol, Dec. 2-4

Festival City Symphony festivalcitysymphony.org

“Price, Strauss and Brahms: Listen to the Spirit,” Nov. 12

Richard Strauss’ tone poem Death and Transfiguration and Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 is joined by a less familiar concert work, The Oak, by Black American composer Florence Price. (Frank Grey)

Photo via First Stage Arthur

First Stage firststage.org

Arthur and Friends Make a Musical, Oct. 7-Nov. 6, Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater

The world premiere by First Stage actor and resident playwright John Maclay is a tale of problem solving adapted from Marc Brown’s books directed and choreographed by Bay Area Children’s Theatre Artistic Director Khalia Davis. “Arthur was such a beloved part of my childhood, so to get the opportunity to celebrate the legacy of the books and television series by expanding the world into a fun, family-friendly musical, is a dream!” Davis says. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Nov. 25-Dec. 24

5 Points Art Gallery 5ptsartgallery.com

“Manny Vibez: Eden Parq/Celeste Contreras & Allsion Westbrook IV: Tiacuilo,” Nov 4-Jan. 8, 2023

Florentine Opera florentineopera.org Forte Theatre Company fortetheatrecompany.org Frank Juarez Gallery fjgmke.com Frankly Music franklymusic.org Gallery 218 gallery218.com Greendale Community Theatre greendaletheatre.org Grohmann Museum msoe.edu/grohmann-museum

“A Time of Toil and Triumph: Selections from the Shogren-Meyer Collection of American Art,” through Feb. 26, 2023

The Grohmann’s James Kieselburg chose 113 paintings and photos from the Shogren-Meyer private collection of art from the Great Depression era. His choices were in line with the museum’s mission of depicting “productive work,” including social realist and heroic regionalist depictions of industrial laborers and farmers but also plowed fields, tractors and industrial landscapes. (David Luhrssen)

Grove Gallery gallerygrove.com Haggerty Museum of Art marquette.edu/haggerty-museum

“J.R.R. Tolkien: The Art of the Manuscript,” through Dec. 23

When “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiered this fall on Prime Video, another chapter was added to Tolkien’s world-encompassing saga. The roots of his enduring legacy are on display at the Haggerty, with more than 120 items created by Tolkien, many previously unexhibited, including manuscripts from The Hobbit. Says curator William Fliss, “Tolkien is that rare author who wins new readers as the generations unfold. Fans who read him had children who read them and they in turn had children.”

“Off-Road Harley-Davidson,” continuing

Building a Milwaukee Icon: HD’s Juneau Ave. Factory, continuing

Tsunami Motorcycle Display, continuing

H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art carthage.edu/art-gallery Hover Craft Hyperlocal MKE hyperlocalmke.com Inspiration Studios Art Gallery inspirationstudiosgallery.com

“Deb Rucinski: Calm & Curious,” November

Institute for the Preservation of African American Music & Arts i-pama.com Irish Cultural and Heritage Center ichc.net Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts jazzgallerycenterforarts.org

Image via Jewish Museum Milwaukee Jews In Space

Jewish Museum Milwaukee jewishmuseummilwaukee.org

“Jews in Space: Members of the Tribe in Orbit,” through Feb. 5, 2023

From the lunar calendar that determines the dates of the holy days through … Spaceballs? The exhibition on Jews and the art, faith, science and entertainment of space will circle through the centuries for material in this traveling exhibit assembled by the Center for Jewish History & the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research. (David Luhrssen)

John Michael Kohler Arts Center jmkac.org/home.html

“Spaces Spotlight: Vollis Simpson,” through Feb. 19, 2023

“Otis Houston Jr.: My Name is My Word,” through Jan. 14, 2023

“Regional Responses to Albert and Louise Zahn,” through Feb. 2023

I’ll Remember You as You Were, Not as What You’ll Become, through Feb. 19

An elegy to the late Native Ameican poet Diane Burns, Sky Hopinka’s film is an audio-visual montage woven from original and found images and sounds to form a visual and aural montage. Archival footage of Burns—known for challenging Native American stereotypes—is punctuated with powwow dancers and ethnographic texts on Ho-Chunk concepts of rebirth and the afterlife. (Frank Grey)

KACM Theatrical Productions kacmtheatrical.weebly.com Kenosha Public Museum museums.kenosha.org

“Acrylic International Biennial Exhibition,” through Nov. 6

Kettle Moraine Symphony kmsymphony.org

“A Celebratory Christmas,” Dec. 3, UWM at Washington County

Ko-Thi Dance Company ko-thi.org Lake Arts Project lakeartsproject.com Latino Arts, Inc. latinoartsinc.org

‘Day of the Dead Ofrendas,” through Nov. 18

When the conquistadors took Mexico, Aztec traditions of honoring the ancestors merged with the Roman Catholic All Souls Day and reemerged as Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead)—a colorful affirmation of life. Ofrendas (Offerings) are placed on home altars including candles, skull-shaped sweet bread (pan de Muertos) and a photo of the ancestor. (David Luhrssen)

“Between Yesterday and Where: The Magic of Macondo (La Magia de Macondo),” Dec. 2-Feb. 17, 2023

Carlos Adames Group, Dec. 2

Lily Pad Gallery West lilypadgallery.com

“Liminal Space,” through Nov. 20

“Steve Gerhartz: Sunlight of the Seasons,” Dec. 2-Jan. 15, 2023

Lynden Sculpture Garden lyndensculpturegarden.org Mad Rogues madrogues.com Marcus Performing Arts Center marcuscenter.org

George Winston, Nov. 1

Arthur and Friends Make a Musical, through Nov. 6

Swan Lake, Milwaukee Ballet. Nov. 3-6

Concert Band and Chorus, U.S. Army Field Band, Nov. 14

Judy Collins, Nov. 25

Judy Collins emerged from the ‘60s folk revival but soon sought wider musical possibilities. Her early albums helped introduce the songs of Leonard Cohen (“Suzanne”) and Joni Mitchell (“Both Sides Now”). In the ‘70s, she even lifted Steven Sondheim into the Top 40 (“Send in the Clowns”). Her early classical training shone through vocals that endow her performances with an art song aura. She’s been unrelentingly busy in recent years, releasing new albums and collaborating with a gamut of singers. (David Luhrssen)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Nov. 25-Dec. 24

The Hip-Hop Nutcracker, Nov. 26

Les Miserables, Nov. 29-Dec.4

Black Nativity, Dec. 8-11

The Nutcracker, Milwaukee Ballet, Dec. 10-24

Marquette University Theatre marquette.edu/communication/theatre-arts.php

The Wolves, Nov. 18-19, Dec. 1, Dec. 3-4

From White Plains, Nov. 19-20, Dec. 2-3

Master Singers of Milwaukee mastersingersofmilwaukee.org

“Come Home for the Holidays,” Nov. 19-20, Crossroads Presbyterian Chuch

Material Studios + Gallery materialstudiosandgallery.com Memories Dinner Theatre memoriesballroom.com

Farce of Nature, Nov. 4-13

Another Night Before Christmas, Dec. 9-18

Menomonee Falls Symphony

Winter Pops Concert, Dec. 3, Hamilton Fine Arts Center, Sussex

Milwaukee Art Museum mam.org

“The Ashcan School and the Eight: Creating a National Art,” through Feb. 19, 2023

The NYC painters were dubbed “the Ashcan School” by critics because of their focus on urban grit. Coalescing in the first decade of the 20th century after their work was rejected by the National Academy, “the Eight” denounced the reigning idea that artists should avert their gaze from the bleak reality of modern life. They painted ugliness beautifully. The exhibit includes work by Robert Henri, George Bellows and John Sloan. (David Luhrssen)

Milwaukee Ballet milwaukeeballet.org

Swan Lake, Nov. 3-6

The Nutcracker, Dec. 10-24

No one sees The Nutcracker for the story. It’s the dance choreography, the costumed whimsy set to Tchaikovsky’s enchanting music that has drawn audiences since its 1892 debut in Saint Petersburg. The Christmas setting has also made it a holiday favorite. Because of the many children’s roles, it’s long been a showcase for students at Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy. (David Luhrssen)

Milwaukee Chamber Theater milwaukeechambertheatre.org

Misery, Nov. 18-Dec. 18

Charismatic Jonathan Wainwright plays a novelist who is rescued from a car wreck by a devoted fan in this Stephen King adaptation. Kelly Doherty should be great fun as the fan. She possesses sweetness that can turn brilliantly dark as witnessed in her performances in local productions of Red Herring and The Handmaid’s Tale. (Russ Bickerstaff)

Milwaukee Children's Choir milwaukeechildrenschoir.org

All Choir Concert, Nov. 6

Milwaukee Comedy milwaukeecomedy.com Milwaukee Festival Brass mfbrass.org

Christmas Concert, Dec. 10, St. Sebastian Catholic Church

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design miad.edu

“Relative Perception: A Veteran Print Project,” through Nov. 19

“Then as Now: Woodland Pattern 1980-2022,” through Dec. 3

Milwaukee Makers Market https://www.milwaukeemakersmarket.com/

Nov. 26, Discovery World

Dec. 18, Discovery World

Milwaukee Musaik milwaukeemusaik.org Milwaukee Opera Theatre milwaukeeoperatheatre.org “Doc the Halls” (virtual), Dec. 2 Milwaukee Repertory Theater milwaukeerep.com

Wife of a Salesman, through Nov. 6, Stiemke Studio

A decidedly feminist take on the Arthur Miller play of a similar name, Wife of a Salesman examines the parallel relationship shared by a wife and a mistress, as well as the influence an antihero like Willy Loman would have had on these women back in the 1950s. The play dramatizes the event of the two women meeting face to face for the first time. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Beehive: The 60’s Musical, Nov. 11-Jan. 15, 2023, Stackner Cabaret

The Nativity Variations, Nov. 16-Dec. 11, Quadracci Powerhouse

A Christmas Carol, Nov. 29-Dec. 24, Pabst Theater

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra mso.org

“Every Tree Speaks,” Nov. 4-6

“Fresh Air & Beethoven’s Eroica,” Nov. 11-12

“Ravel & Chopin,” Nov. 18-19

Ravel’s Piano Concerto No. 2 is a work of precocious genius. Ravel’s Une barque sur l’ocean, the third movement of his 1906 suite Miroirs, carries listeners away on an ocean of sound. But venturesome music fans will want to attend the program for L’Ascension by France’s most important post-World War II composer, Olivier Messiaen. His list of pupils almost speaks for itself: Karlheinz Stockhausen, Iannis Xenakis, Pierre Boulez. His own music conjured strange sonic colors through layered harmonies, complex rhythms and the inspiration to look beyond the obvious. (David Luhrssen)

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra myso.org

Fall Chamber Ensemble Program Recital, Nov. 13

Senior Symphony “Voyages,” Nov. 19, Carrol University Shattuck Music Center Auditorium

Milwaukee Youth Theatre milwaukeeyouththeatre.org

Lost Tales, Nov. 4-6

Morning Star Productions morningstarproductions.org

Christmas with the Cratchits, Dec. 4, Dec. 9-11

Museum of Wisconsin Art wisconsinart.org

“Anthology: Seeing Story through the Eyes of Chrystal Denise Gillon,” through Nov. 6

“Magic Wilderness: Dreamscapes of the Forest,” through Jan. 15, 2023

Members Show, Dec. 10-Jan. 22, 2023

MOWA | DTN (Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel)

“Strange Lands: The Works of Sky Hopinka, Chris Cornelius, and Tom Antell,” through Jan. 8, 2023

The exhibition showcases work by three Indigenous Americans. “I was drawn to the ambiguity of these artists’ work—these artworks offer a tangential experience, grounded as much in a realm of dream as the history of the known world,” said the exhibit’s guest curator Rafael Francisco Salas. (Frank Grey)

MOWA on the Lake (St. John’s on the Lake)

“Shelley Smith: Hidden in Plain Sight,” through Feb. 19, 2023

Next Act Theatre nextact.org

The Tin Woman, Nov. 23-Dec. 18

A heart transplant gives Joy a second chance—the proverbial new lease on life. But will she mortgage or squander her gift? Prolific playwright and librettist Sean Grennan, a Midwesterner whose work has been performed by the Peninsula Players, based his endearing The Tin Woman on a true story. (Frank Grey)

Nō Studios nostudios.com North Shore Academy of the Arts facebook.com/northshoreacademyofthearts Northern Sky Theater northernskytheater.com Oconomowoc Arts Center oasd.k12.wi.us

Lorie Line 2022, Nov. 8

Oil Gallery Milwaukee oilmilwaukee.com Optimist Theatre optimisttheatre.org Outskirts Theatre facebook.com/outskirtstheatre Over Our Head Players overourheadplayers.org

Two Point Oh, Dec. 2-17

Pabst Theater

A Christmas Carol, Nov. 29-Dec. 24, Milwaukee Rep

Holiday Dreams: A Spectacular Holiday Cirque, Dec. 22

Peninsula Players peninsulaplayers.com PianoArts pianoarts.org Portrait Society Gallery portraitsocietygallery.com

“David Niec: To Know the Dark/John Riepenhoff: Skies,” through Nov. 12

“Rosemary Ollison and Della Wells: The Power Within My Hands,” Nov. 26-Jan. 14, 2023

Present Music presentmusic.org

“Flat on Your Back on the Dry Wintry Grass,” Nov. 16, Milwaukee Art Museum

Present Music has always been about multimedia as well as music. “Flat on Your Back” honors the work of South African multimedia artist William Kentridge. Says PM’s Co-artistic Director Eric Segnitz, the concert will feature “music by longtime Kentridge collaborator Philip Miller, with guests singing in Zulu accompanying some new and ‘greatest hits’ animated Kentridge films, all in brand new versions scored for Present Music. Also, a new Miller commission based on the poetry of Eliza Kentridge.” (David Luhrssen)

Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night, Dec. 14, Saint Kate-The Art Hotel

Quasimondo Physical Theatre quasimondo.org Racine Art Museum ramart.org

“Wisconsin Photography 2022,” through Nov. 26

“Collection Focus: Randall Darwall,” through Jan. 7

“Quiet Elegance: The Jewelry of Eleanor Moty,” through Jan. 28

“RAM Showcase: Russell T. Gordon and James Tanner,” through Feb. 11, 2023

“RAM Showcase: Focus on Glass,” through May 27, 2023

Racine Symphony Orchestra racinesymphony.org

Holiday Pops, Dec. 2, Dec. 12, Memorial Hall

Racine Theatre Guild racinetheatre.org

Drop Dead! through Nov. 13

Annie Jr. Nov. 18-20

Don Reed, Nov. 19

Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Dec. 9-18

Renaissance Theaterworks r-t-w.com

The How and the Why, Oct. 21-Nov. 13

Sarah Treem made her name in television as a writer-prodiucer for Showtime’s Goldlen Globe-winning “The Affair,” HBO’s “In Treatment” and season one of “House of Cards” on Netflix. With The How and the Why, she turned to the stage in a play about two women who meet at a biology conference where “evolution and emotions collide.” Suzan Fete directs Elyse Edelman and Mary MacDonald Kerr. (Frank Grey)

Sacra Nova Chorale sacranovacathedrale.com

Christmas Conert, Dec. 18

Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel saintkatearts.com

“Rachel Collier: Still Together,” through Dec. 12

Rachel Collier calls her site-specific fiber and painting installation “ecstatic visual analogues of spaces that I believe populate our shared consciousness … I hint at worlds that are unknowable and indefinite.” (Frank Grey)

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts wilson-center.com

Matilda, Nov. 18-20, Brookfield Central High School

George Winston, Dec. 9

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert, Dec. 16

Sheboygan Theater Company stcshows.org

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Dec. 2-10

Skylight Music Theatre skylightmusictheatre.org

“A Jolly Holiday,” Nov. 18-Dec. 31

Skylight’s Artistic Director Michael Unger will shepherd a cast of singers, including many talented young beginners, through 30 songs from Disney’s Broadway hits. (Frank Grey)

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center southmilwaukeepac.org

Symphonic Orchestra Concert, Nov 2

Good News, Nov. 18

A Christmas Carol, Dec. 18

Sunset Playhouse sunsetplayhouse.com

Andre’s Mother & Mothers and Sons, Nov. 4-6

Clue High School Edition, Nov. 6-7

Fairy Godmother’s (Song)Book of Wisdom, Nov. 12

The Aristocrats, Kids, Nov. 19-20

Jayne Taylor Christmas Show, Nov. 26

Elf the Musical, Dec. 1-18

Tenor’s Mike Holiday Concert, Dec. 6

Festive Folk, Dec. 7

Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, Dec. 12-13

Elf the Musical Jr., Dec. 19-20

Glory Days: Bruce Springsteen & Friends Tribute, Dec. 31

Sunstone Studios sunstonestudios.mke

Dutchman, Nov. 4-19

Dutchman was the last play written by Amiri Baraka under his birth name, Leroi Jones. Jones had already written a seminal account of African American music, Blues People; as Baraka, he was the poet-activist of Black nationalism. Dutchman was a transitional play, an allegory of race relations set on a long subway ride (with references to Adam, Eve and the Dutch slave ships that once plied their trade). (David Luhrssen)

Who’s Holiday, Dec. 1-10

Whirligig of Time, Dec. 15-30

Theatre Gigante theatregigante.org

Title and Deed, Nov. 18-Dec. 3

The character at the heart of Will Eno’s monologue, performed by Michael Stebbins, is a foreigner from who knows where. “He’s dressed like us, he talks like us about his life and outlook—you can relate to him as an everyman,” says director Isabelle Krallj. But he drops lines such as “Where I’m from …” Kralj continues: “We all grew up in a family where we learned the ins and outs—outside that nucleus, we are foreigners, and we spend our adult lives negotiating life in a different world.” (David Luhrssen)

Theatrical Tendencies theatricaltendencies.com Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay thirdavenueplayworks.org Thrasher Opera House, Green Lake thrasheroperahouse.com

Them Coulee Boys, Nov. 5

Them Coulee Boys borrow generously from bluegrass, country and folk. The easy way out might be to label them Americana and leave it at that. But when the mood strike, the Eau Claire band effortlessly swap out electric banjo and mandolin for their acoustic counterparts; Beau Janke is as likely to settle in on piano as he is to use the mic stand to play slide banjo. Yet, when all is said and done Soren Staff’ songwriting and heartfelt performances are the band’s stock-in-trade. Staff’s songs “My Anxiety & Me,” and “Pray You Don’t Get Lonely,” courageously examine subject matter in ways many people can relate to. (Blaine Schultz)

Damn Tall Buildings, Nov. 11

Harmonious Wail, Nov. 18

Tory Folliard Gallery toryfolliard.com

“Craig Blietz: Haul Road,” through Nov. 26

Gruesome Playground Injuries, Nov. 11-12

As You Like It, Dec. 2-11

UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts uwm.edu/arts/events

The Sparrow, Nov. 2-6, Kenilworth Five-O-Eight

Masterworks Concert, Nov. 4-5, Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts

Xavier Jara, Nov. 11, Music Recital Hall

Zakir Hussain with Niladri Kuman, Nov, 11, Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts

New Music MKE, Nov. 15, Music Recital Hall

New Dancemakers, Nov. 16-19, Mitchell Hall Studio 254

Jazz Ensemble, Nov. 17, Jan Serr Studio

Classical Guitar Chamber Concert, Nov. 17, Music Recital Hall

Contemporary Craft Exhibition, Nov. 18-20, Kenilworth Square East Gallery

UWM Piano Studio Recital, Nov. 18, Music Recital Hall

Fall Opera Scenes, Dec. 3-4, Music Recital Hall

UWM Percussion Ensemble, Dec. 3, Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts

University Community Orchestra Concert, Dec. 4, Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts

University Community Band, Dec. 5, Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts

Classical Guitar Solo Concert, Dec. 6, Music Recital Hall

Piggsville, Dec. 7, Mainstage Theatre

Popular Music Ensemble, Dec. 7, Jan Serr Studio

UWM Entrepreneur Showcase, Dec. 9, Kenilworth Square East

UWM Symphony Orchestra, Dec. 9, Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts

Sounds of the Season Choral Concert, Dec. 10, Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts

UWAY Returns, Dec. 11, Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts

Jazz Ensemble, Dec. 13, Jan Serr Studio

UWM Union Art Gallery agallery@studentinvolvement.uwm.edu

“Crossing Over 2022,” opens Nov. 11

UW-Whitewater Crossman Gallery uww.edu UW-Whitewater Theatre uww.edu Var Gallery & Studios vargallery.com Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum villaterrace.org Village Playhouse villageplayhouse.org Voices Found Repertory voicesfoundrep.com Walker's Point Center for the Arts wpca-milwaukee.org

“Dia de los Muertos Exhibition,” through Nov. 11-14

Warehouse Art Museum thewarehousemke.org

“William Kentridge: See for Yourself,” through Dec. 16

The exhibit, assembled largely from the collection of John Shannon and Jan Serr, and curated by Melanie Herzog, provides a generous look into the deep and winding imagination of an omnivorous artist. It’s a wildly diverse show, with prints, drawings, videos, performances (as video artifacts,) objects and ephemera. (Shane McAdams)

Water Street Dance Milwaukee waterstreetdancemke.com Waukesha Civic Theatre waukeshacivictheatre.org

A Rock and Roll Tribute to the Elvis and The Beatles featuring The Neverly Brothers, Nov. 10

Tribute acts? Even if you think you’ve seen them all before, give The Neverly Brothers a try. They don’t just cover the hits of any one artist or era but perform a tribute to the first 10 years of rock and roll. Given the rapid sonic revolution that leaped from “Jailhouse Rock” to Revolver, it’s a magical history tour indeed. (David Luhrssen)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, Dec. 2-18

Joel Kopischke’s I Got Yule, Babe, Dec. 14-15

4 Women and a Piano, Dec. 29-31

West Allis Players westallisplayers.org West Bend Theatre Company westbendtheatreco.com

A Christmas Carol, Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11

West Performing Arts Center nbexcellence.org/community/westpac.cfm

Pat McCurdy, Nov. 11

Wild Space Dance wildspacedance.org Windfall Theatre windfalltheatre.com Wisconsin Craft wisconsincraft.org Wisconsin Lutheran College - Center for Arts and Performance wlc.edu

Ah, Wilderness, Nov. 4-12

Yesterday & Today, Nov. 18

Silver Bells & Diamonds, Dec. 10

Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Art wiquiltmuseum.com

“Counting Threads,” through Nov. 13

“5th Fiber Arts Biennale: Hide + Seek,” Nov. 17-Jan. 22, 2023

Wisconsin Philharmonic wisphil.org

“More Classic Broadway,” Sept. 29

“A Symphonic Hallowe’en,” Oct. 16

“It’s a Wonderful Life: An American Christmas,” Dec. 1

All concerts at Oconomowoc Arts Center

Woodland Pattern Book Center woodlandpattern.org

Carlos Cumpian & Angie Trudell Vasquez, Nov. 5

Alternating Currents Live, Nov. 6

Oliver Baez Bendorf, Nov. 11 (virtual)

Wustum Museum of Fine Arts ramart.org

“Wisconsin Photography 2022,” through Nov. 26

“Focus on Glass,” through May 27, 2023

The exhibition is a celebration of four unique glass artists from diverse backgrounds: Jose Chardiet, Brett Kee Young, Acquaetta Williams and Etsuko Nishi. According to museum organizer Lena Vigna, the exhibit aims to not only “reflect the variety of artists making contemporary work” but also display the “different components of working with the material and how artists appreciate it.” (Jenny Maurer)