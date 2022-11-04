Holiday Gift Guide 2022

Join us in supporting Milwaukee-area businesses on Small Business Saturday and throughout this holiday season.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
Art*Bar722 E. Burleigh St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Give the gift of original art this holiday. “MINI” TINY ART @ TINY PRICES, is the largest local small art show of its kind. Over 150 juried talented artists have created small art pieces (under 8” x 8”) and everything is priced under $100. Select from over 700 pieces on display and 1,500 items in back-up stock, the show is replenished daily and has something for everyone. Art Bar is open daily at 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m. on weekends. All credit cards accepted; the show runs until Dec. 31.
-
2
C3 Designs2110 10th Ave, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172
C3 Designs is the best jewelry store in the Milwaukee area to help with your holiday gift giving ideas. Store owner Chris Jensen is a nationally award-winning jewelry designer having won over 25 awards for his custom creations. His design team at C3 Designs can help you choose the perfect one-of-a-kind gift for this holiday season.
-
3
Cedarburg Art MuseumW63 N675 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
The Cedarburg Art Museum, home of A Creative Place: The History of Wisconsin Art, is an inclusive gathering space that celebrates both local and Wisconsin art. Experience the original exhibitions, shop unique finds and handmade artwork, and purchase our groundbreaking book this holiday season.
-
4
Clocktower Antiques1134 S 1st St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Open seven days a week, browse our shop for everyone on your list; we have creative gifts, vintage jewelry, artwork and much more. Finally entertaining again? Find barware, cookware, serving pieces and holiday decorations. Who doesn’t love one-stop shopping?
-
5
Earth's Alternative161 S. Fifth Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53095
Earth’s Alternative is here to help people find different ways to manage and deal with life with crystals, essential oils, CBD and Delta 8 products. We are happy to take the time to help you find the right alternative for you.
-
6
Fischberger's Variety2445 N Holton St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
There’s so much in stock this holiday season at Fischberger’s Variety! Celebrating our 16th year, we mean to bring you the funnest, freshest gifts, free gift wrapping—and you’re done! Gifts for the whole family, always edgy and wholesome. Always at the lowest possible price!
-
7
Harley-Davidson Museum400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Breakfast with Santa! Exclusive after-hours shopping at the Harley-Davidson Shop and the Factory Shop! Fun family photo ops! A new exhibit opening! And so much more are a part of the Harley-Davidson Museum’s 12 days of holiday fun, Dec. 7-18. Visit HDMuseum.com for more information (or to book your breakfast with the jolly old elf).
-
8
Healium Hot Yoga & Healium Restore2534 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Give the gift of Healium Yoga this season! Our Winter Warm Up Sale on class packs is Dec. 5-20. We also have a New Student 2-Week Unlimited Yoga package, available every day. Winter is the season for yoga! Valid at both studios, Healium Hot Yoga and Healium Restore. Purchase in-person or online.
-
9
Historic Third Ward525 E Chicago St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Shop Local. Shop the Ward.
Move over, Black Friday: You can support your community by shopping the local businesses of the Historic Third Ward this holiday season. Kick off your pledge to #ShopSmall all season long on Nov. 26, in honor of Small Business Saturday. Several businesses in the Historic Third Ward will be offering special deals to encourage you to shop local to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Visit historicthirdward.org and click on “Events” to see a full list of participating businesses — then get ready to show your MKE love and #ShopSmall!
-
10
Jewelers Guild2408 E St Francis Ave, Saint Francis, Wisconsin 53235
Milwaukee’s most unique jewelry store has brilliant holiday gifts available for you in their gallery showroom Located just off KK on St. Francis Ave, The Jewelers Guild offers custom designs, repairs, and appraisals as well as their special MAKE YOUR OWN WEDDING RING projects, classes and workbench rentals, local handmade jewelry by our masterful designers, goldsmiths and jewelers.
-
11
Jewelers Guild2408 E St Francis Ave, Saint Francis, Wisconsin 53235
Milwaukee’s most unique jewelry store has brilliant holiday gifts available for you in their gallery showroom Located just off KK on St. Francis Ave, The Jewelers Guild offers custom designs, repairs, and appraisals as well as their special MAKE YOUR OWN WEDDING RING projects, classes and workbench rentals, local handmade jewelry by our masterful designers, goldsmiths and jewelers.
-
12
Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes2949 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Stop by Knuckleheads and check out their large variety of Wellness products! Stop by during Black Friday and Small business Saturday for extra deals on your favorite products. Visit on a Saturday or Sunday and enjoy discounted Wellness products! Discover why Knuckleheads was voted “Best of Milwaukee” Best Head Shop, Vape Shop and CBD Shop in 2021!
-
13
Mb Squared Photography
Instagram: @mbsquaredphotography
Easy to frame 8”x8”, 12.5”x12.5” photography art prints, as well as drink coasters/magnets are available. Milwaukee, state of Wisconsin and Midwest region is highlighted.
-
14
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD)273 E. Erie St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Join us at the MIAD Holiday Sale, a December tradition! The MIAD Holiday Sale is your opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind art and design works created by MIAD students and alumni at affordable prices. Gifts range from sculptures to greeting cards, paintings, photographs, jewelry and more. Preview night: Dec. 1, 6-9 p.m., $10 admission. Free admission Dec. 2, 5-9 p.m. and Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-5p.m.
-
15
Milwaukee Makers Market500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
November 26 is “Milwaukee’s Official Shop Small Saturday”
December 18 is “Milwaukee Makers Market Holiday Pop-Up”
Both Markets at Discovery World
Milwaukee Makers Market encourages shopping small businesses this Holiday Season! On Saturday Nov. 26 at Discovery World from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Market will feature over 40 local businesses including art, jewelry, soaps, clothing, candles, unique gifts, Milwaukee themed accessories and more! Admission to the Market is free!Explore Discovery World Museum with Paid Admission or Membership.
-
16
Noble Catering & Events
Tis' the season to wine and dine! Noble Catering & Events specializes in bespoke catering for events and gatherings near Milwaukee. Our executive chef and culinary team will collaborate with you to create a truly unique experience. Contact events@fstreetgroup.com to elevate your holiday celebration.
-
17
PJ Piper Pancake HouseW61N514 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
Take a break from shopping in Cedarburg, enjoy our homemade breakfast served all day, warm up with a bowl of homemade soup, and catch up with friends and family at PJ Pipers. We are in the heart of downtown Cedarburg—top by and say hi! Keep your eye out for the purple awning.
-
18
Pizza Man (Wauwatosa)11500 W Burleigh St, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53222
Locations in Milwaukee, Mequon, & Wauwatosa
There’s no place like Pizza Man for the holidays! Whether you’re gathering with loved ones or hosting a corporate party, we provide a cozy atmosphere to celebrate the season. Our incredible dishes and hospitable staff will create an event to remember. Contact events@fstreetgroup.com to book your holiday party!
-
19
Skylight Music Theatre158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney’s Broadway Hits
Ring in the holidays with a brand-new musical revue featuring 30 favorite songs from Disney’s biggest Broadway hits. A cast of phenomenal singers including an ensemble of talented youth performers will celebrate the season in style with a festive holiday party for the ages. Nov. 18–Dec. 31, 2022. Visit skylightmusictheatre.org.
-
20
Tralee Irish Imports5423 W Vliet St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Tralee is celebrating their largest Christmas selection ever! With sweets and treats from Ireland and the U.K., you are bound to find something for everyone on your list. New this year is their Winter Wonderland. Located a block from their year-round store, Tralee is excited to showcase customer favorites and new items. From candy and potato chips to sausage and breads, Tralee offers the widest selection of Irish and British foods in the Midwest. Stop in today!
-
21
Verdant CBD2680 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Ring in the holidays with the finest quality hemp derived DELTA 8 & 9 THC and CBD products and enjoy complimentary gift wrapping! Founded by a family with an extensive background in the Health Care Industry, Verdant CBD is dedicated to providing only the highest quality CBD and DELTA 8 & 9 THC products for health and wellness on the market. Each of our hemp-based products undergo stringent testing for quality, assuring that you’re buying products you can trust. Free shipping on orders over $25 when you visit us 24/7 at VERDANTCBD.com.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)