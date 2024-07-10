Brewery Tours in Beer City

× Expand Photo courtesy VISIT Milwaukee Lakefront Brewery tour Lakefront Brewery tour

Once known as the Beer City, Milwaukee still has brewing history to be found all over town. It also has quite a few breweries, from tiny microbrewery taprooms to major production facilities. Here are five brewery tours you can take, plus one tour of a legendary brewery from the past.

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N. Commerce St., Milwaukee

Daily Tours

Monday-Thursday: $13

Friday-Sunday: $16

Includes four 8 oz. pours and souvenir pint glass

lakefrontbrewery.com

Miller Brewing Co.

4251 W. State St., Milwaukee

Miller Brewery Tour daily

Miller Brewing Company Historical Tour

Miller History Center Tour

Accessible Tours (book 24 hours in advance)

Tickets available online

Complete details at millerbrewerytour.com

Pilot Project Brewery Incubator + Restaurant

1128 N. Ninth Street, Milwaukee

Brewery tours Friday and Saturday

Tour includes five tasters, taster glass to keep, and draft beer coupons

Tickets available online

pilotprojectbrewing.com/brewerytours

MobCraft

505 S. 5th Street, Milwaukee

Brewery tours on weekends

Pint glass, two beers and coupons included

Learn about their crowdsourced business model

mobcraftbeer.com

Sprecher Brewery

701 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale

Brewery tours Wednesday through Sunday

45-minute tour with four beer samples, unlimited soda, and all ages welcome

Book online or at the brewery.

Tasting Experience offered on Wednesdays (without a tour)

sprecherbrewery.com

Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery