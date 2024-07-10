Brewery Tours in Beer City

×
Photo courtesy VISIT Milwaukee
Lakefront Brewery tour
Once known as the Beer City, Milwaukee still has brewing history to be found all over town. It also has quite a few breweries, from tiny microbrewery taprooms to major production facilities. Here are five brewery tours you can take, plus one tour of a legendary brewery from the past.
Lakefront Brewery
- 1872 N. Commerce St., Milwaukee
- Daily Tours
- Monday-Thursday: $13
- Friday-Sunday: $16
- Includes four 8 oz. pours and souvenir pint glass
- lakefrontbrewery.com
Miller Brewing Co.
- 4251 W. State St., Milwaukee
- Miller Brewery Tour daily
- Miller Brewing Company Historical Tour
- Miller History Center Tour
- Accessible Tours (book 24 hours in advance)
- Tickets available online
Complete details at millerbrewerytour.com
Pilot Project Brewery Incubator + Restaurant
- 1128 N. Ninth Street, Milwaukee
- Brewery tours Friday and Saturday
- Tour includes five tasters, taster glass to keep, and draft beer coupons
- Tickets available online
- pilotprojectbrewing.com/brewerytours
MobCraft
- 505 S. 5th Street, Milwaukee
- Brewery tours on weekends
- Pint glass, two beers and coupons included
- Learn about their crowdsourced business model
- mobcraftbeer.com
Sprecher Brewery
- 701 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale
- Brewery tours Wednesday through Sunday
- 45-minute tour with four beer samples, unlimited soda, and all ages welcome
- Book online or at the brewery.
- Tasting Experience offered on Wednesdays (without a tour)
- sprecherbrewery.com
Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery
- 917 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee
- Not a brewery, but a tour of the old Pabst Brewing Co.
- Mondays plus Thursday through Saturday
- 60-minute tour includes a pint of beer or soda; all ages welcome
- Learn how the Best and Pabst families grew the brewery to become America’s largest by 1874
- Tickets available online
- bestplacemilwaukee.com/tours