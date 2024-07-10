Brewery Tours in Beer City

Once known as the Beer City, Milwaukee still has brewing history to be found all over town. It also has quite a few breweries, from tiny microbrewery taprooms to major production facilities. Here are five brewery tours you can take, plus one tour of a legendary brewery from the past.

Lakefront Brewery

  • 1872 N. Commerce St., Milwaukee
  • Daily Tours
  • Monday-Thursday: $13
  • Friday-Sunday: $16
  • Includes four 8 oz. pours and souvenir pint glass
  • lakefrontbrewery.com

Miller Brewing Co.

  • 4251 W. State St., Milwaukee
  • Miller Brewery Tour daily
  • Miller Brewing Company Historical Tour
  • Miller History Center Tour
  • Accessible Tours (book 24 hours in advance)
  • Tickets available online

       Complete details at millerbrewerytour.com

Pilot Project Brewery Incubator + Restaurant

  • 1128 N. Ninth Street, Milwaukee
  • Brewery tours Friday and Saturday
  • Tour includes five tasters, taster glass to keep, and draft beer coupons
  • Tickets available online
  • pilotprojectbrewing.com/brewerytours

MobCraft

  • 505 S. 5th Street, Milwaukee
  • Brewery tours on weekends
  • Pint glass, two beers and coupons included
  • Learn about their crowdsourced business model
  • mobcraftbeer.com

Sprecher Brewery

  • 701 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale
  • Brewery tours Wednesday through Sunday
  • 45-minute tour with four beer samples, unlimited soda, and all ages welcome
  • Book online or at the brewery.
  • Tasting Experience offered on Wednesdays (without a tour)
  • sprecherbrewery.com

Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery

  • 917 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee
  • Not a brewery, but a tour of the old Pabst Brewing Co.
  • Mondays plus Thursday through Saturday
  • 60-minute tour includes a pint of beer or soda; all ages welcome
  • Learn how the Best and Pabst families grew the brewery to become America’s largest by 1874
  • Tickets available online
  • bestplacemilwaukee.com/tours