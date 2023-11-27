Agatha Christie’s Mysterious “Mousetrap” Thrills at Next Act

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Next Act Theatre 'The Mousetrap' Josh Krause, Rudy Galvan and Lillian Brown in Next Act Theatre's ‘The Mousetrap’.

Next Act Theatre creates a thrilling ­and satisfying ­holiday entertainment in its presentation of Agatha Christie’s thriller, The Mousetrap. The play opened last weekend and continues through Dec. 17 at Next Act’s performing space on Water Street.

You had best get your tickets now—perhaps even before reading the rest of this review—because The Mousetrap is on track to break box office records. The play has appeal for all generations as it carefully reveals the circumstances behind a string of murders happening in the English countryside.

Audiences can expect to sit on the edges of their seats for the entire two-hour performance. We know that one of the characters is not what he seems to be, but who is it? And who might be targeted as the next victim? Christie tosses in a few red herrings that give almost every character a motive to be the killer. That’s undoubtedly why The Mousetrap reigns as the world’s longest-running play, which has been seen by more than 10 million theatergoers.

The Mousetrap’s thrills, chills and unexpected plot twists are all heightened here under the direction of Mary MacDonald Kerr. Her terrific cast of hand-picked Milwaukee favorites all live up to their reputations, creating some memorable characters as the scent of murder hangs in the air.

Stately English Guesthouse

As the play begins, the snow is deep and falling faster as guests begin to arrive at a stately English guesthouse (similar to the airbnbs of today). The hosts are novices who, it seems, haven’t done their homework about vetting the identities of their guests. They are also newlyweds who don’t know much about their spouse’s families, either. The play is set in 1952, for reasons that will become obvious when several plot elements are revealed.

The play opens with the nervous young hosts, Mollie and Giles, fretting about their guests’ abilities to get through the storm. Mollie is played by Milwaukee newcomer Lillian Brown, who impresses with her mastery of a British accent as well as her overall acting skills. She is paired with well-known local actor Josh Krause as Giles. With an air of excitement and anticipation, they greet each guest upon arrival. First to arrive is a fidgety, hyperactive young man (played by Rudy Galvan). Dressed in brightly hued but slightly mismatched clothing (by costume designer Jason Orlenko), he proves to be as colorful as his outfit. He claims to be running away from something, but he won’t say exactly what. There is also an older, single woman (Margaret Casey) who finds fault with everything around her. She is followed by a retired major (Doug Jarecki), who seems genial, if a bit formal. Then there’s a single young woman (Libbey Amato, who is also the company’s managing director), who dresses in a mannish style and wears a very short haircut. She speaks in a direct manner and shows little emotion.

Also thrown into the mix is an unexpected late arrival, a tall man who supposedly had car trouble when he spied the guest house in the distance (Jonathan Gillard Daly). He has a strange accent and demeanor, although he seems very thankful to have found refuge in the storm.

Eventually, a phone call from a nearby police station lets everyone know that a police officer (Casey Hoekstra) is on his way. Impeded by the snow, he arrives via snow skis. After warming himself by the fire, he announces that there is a murderer in their midst. He pleads with the hosts and guests to find out if any of them have a connection to the residence where a murder recently was committed. He reads a note (supposedly from the killer) that mentions the children’s song, “Three Blind Mice.” He deduces that there must be two others who are also targeted for murder.

Three Blind Mice

The tune of “Three Blind Mice” is heard several times during the course of the play, adding to the eeriness of the situation. Meanwhile, the hosts try to keep everyone calm, by preparing meals (Mollie) and keeping the fireplaces burning (Giles). When the police officer’s set of skis go missing (oh, and the phone lines are cut, too), things really start to gel. The guest house’s inhabitants find themselves completely isolated from the outside world.

The play’s set consists of a large main room in an old English mansion. It is filled with upholstered furniture and antiques (beautifully constructed and decorated by set designer Lisa Schlenker and properties designer Jim Guy). Soft lighting by wall sconces and an overhead chandelier is provided by Noele Stollmack.

Playwright Agatha Christie adds more than a bit of humor to briefly cut the tension between these characters. The fine cast does an excellent job of balancing the show’s humor with the necessary recitation of facts linking the characters to each other. Under MacDonald Kerr’s able direction, they maintain the play’s tension at precisely the right temperature.

Although there’s not specifically a “holiday” angle to The Mousetrap (other than the fact that the play occurs in winter), it is a delightful alternative to more traditional holiday fare available elsewhere. Those who have never seen this classic play are in for a treat. Even longtime theatergoers and Agatha Christie fans who have seen previous versions of The Mousetrap will not want to miss this fine staging of her most popular play. But don’t wait; tickets are going fast.

The Mousetrap continues through Dec.17 at Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water Street. For tickets, visit nextact.org, or call 414-278-0765.