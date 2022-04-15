Another View on Skylight’s ‘Raisin’

× Expand Photo by Ross Zentner Skylight Music Theatre "A Raisin in the Sun" Shawn Holmes, J. Daughtry, Raven Dockery and Ella Lakey in Skylight Music Theatre’s 'A Raisin in the Sun'

Skylight Music Theatre presents Milwaukee’s first full-fledged production of the 1974 Best Musical Tony Award winner Raisin, based on Lorraine Hansberry’s groundbreaking play A Raisin in the Sun. The show opened last weekend at the Cabot Theatre in the Third Ward.

Although the play is set in segregated 1950s Chicago, it could easily have been moved to Milwaukee. The process known as “redlining” – or systematically keeping Blacks out of certain neighborhoods – has been well documented here. And despite the fact that “redlining” is now illegal, it doesn’t mean that all of Milwaukee’s neighborhoods live in racial harmony.

As recently as last week, the West Allis Police Department announced plans to investigate crimes against a Black family who live in a predominately white area. Apparently, the crimes against this family include: tire slashing, smashing a car’s window, and leaving threatening, expletive-filled notes on the car’s windshield. One of the notes said, “Get the f*** out of my neighborhood,” followed by a racist slur.

A Surprise Financial Windfall for an Impoverished Family

In the musical, the Younger family battles over how to spend insurance money that they receive following the father’s death. For decades, the entire family has lived in a run-down apartment with a shared bath. The money initially goes to the family matriarch Lena (sensitively played by Wydetta Carter). She announces plans to put some of the $10,000 away for daughter Beneatha’s education. The young woman (Camara Stampley) plans to become a doctor.

However, Lena’s son, Walter (J. Daughtry), has other plans for the money. He wants to go in with two friends and purchase a site for a liquor store.

Lena is clear that she doesn’t want her money going to support the sale of alcohol. But Walter won’t give up. He pesters his mother until she eventually relents. She also surprises her family by taking a small amount her windfall to purchase a home in a white neighborhood, Clybourne Park. This is a play about dreams, and it is Lena’s dream to see her family become homeowners for the first time.

An Uplifting Undercurrent of Love

There’s an uplifting undercurrent to the show, as the family demonstrates how much they depend on each other and protect each other. As Ruth, Walter’s wife, Melanie Loren sustains and nurtures the family. In the song, “Man Say,” Walter tries to minimize Ruth’s contribution, but he cannot deny her pivotal role in keeping the family together. Ruth despairs that, after many years of marriage, she is no longer able to meet her husband’s emotional needs.

At times, this high-energy show soars with lavish production numbers. One of the most successful is “Booze,” in which a bar scene comes alive with festivity. The customers and barmaids sing and dance themselves into a frenzy as they raise a glass to friendship, camaraderie and relaxation. Actor Ella Lakey brings a fresh, lively presence as a featured dancer in a couple of these numbers.

The bar scene is a marked contrast to what the Youngers experience on a daily basis. They arrive home after work with sore feet, sore backs and, often, a pervasive sense of exhaustion. Walter is the chauffeur to a white man, a job he finds denigrating. When he asks his 10-year-old son Travis (Josiah Jacobs) what he wants to be in life, he is clearly displeased when Travis says he wants to be a bus driver. Walter has more lofty goals for his son, and for himself.

The musical follows the same narrative as the Hansberry’s play. The Younger’s initial jubilation over their change of fortunes quickly evaporates as life suddenly takes a turn for the worse. However, Lena reminds her family that they have overcome obstacles for generations. They will indeed rise above their current circumstances.

For instance, Beneatha almost gives up on her dream of becoming a doctor until a suitor from Nigeria (the dashing Denzel Taylor) reminds her that she will find a way to succeed. And repeated attempts from Clybourne Park’s residents to block Lena from taking possession of her home eventually are met with a united front by the Younger family.

A Tony Award-winning Show with Enduring Appeal

In 1974, Raisin was nominated for nine Tony Awards. It won two, including the award for Best Musical. The following year, the cast album won a Grammy Award. And yet, Raisin has not been produced very often. The Skylight production is a rare opportunity to experience a beautiful, heart-soaring night in the theater.

Kenneth L. Roberson directs a strong cast in the leading roles and many of the minor ones, as well. His choreography shows an impressive range, as it varies from traditional African rhythms to the jazzy backdrop of that period. Music director Christie Chiles Twillie (who also plays keyboard) creates a lovely overall sound from the small but talented orchestra.

One minor complaint on opening night was that many of the solos were sung at full volume. Turning down the sound level might improve how the songs express the characters’ emotions.

The show is beautiful to watch, thanks in no small part to the snappy set designs by Christopher Rhoton. The sets, which mostly involve sections of the Younger’s squalid apartment, are illuminated by lighting designer Steve Tonar. Period costumes by Gregory Graham are authentic throughout. (Some of the loveliest are on display during a gospel sequence that opens Act II.) The overall sound is balanced nicely by designer Megumi Katayama.

Raisin was scheduled to be produced by Skylight earlier this year, but it was delayed due to COVID-19. Thankfully, subscribers and single ticket holders can look forward to a full run of the show this month.

Raisin continues through April 24 at the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. Check the Skylight website for Covid-19 precautions. For tickets, click on skylightmusictheatre.org. or call 414-291-7800.