Cabaret MKE Brings Humor, Passion and Local History to the Astor Hotel

× Expand Photo courtesy Cabaret Milwaukee Cabaret Milwaukee - Richard Howling Radio Show

Cabaret Milwaukee returns to the Astor Hotel this month with another jazzy, little time warp to a past that never got around to happening. The “Richard Howling Radio Show” makes its way to the classy, little space outside downtown with music, drama, comedy and history in a story set in Milwaukee in 1932. Prohibition is winding down in a haze of crime, shadowy figures and hallucinations.

The drama draws on a powerful sense of immediacy. Cabaret Milwaukee knows exactly how much it can draw into a cozy, little bar in a hotel built in 1920. The dramatic end of the show features some impressive talent including Saleaqua Winston as a victim haunted by her own actions under the influence of tainted alcohol and Randall T. Anderson as Milwakee’s charismatic progressive Mayor Hoan.

The percussive, episodic little moments of passion and aggression are given some clever contrast by the music and comedy that wind their way around them. Crooner Cameron Webb continues to lend classy atmosphere around the edges of the drama with soulful energy. He’s aided by immersive piano of Maggie Dahlberg and the radio-era violin of Allen Russell. Laura Holterman reprises her role as helpful housewife Mrs. Millie. Holterman is joined by Michelle White as her sister Billie, helpful tips on how to care for a baby straight out of the early 20th century. Millie and Billie lend some of the best historical satire in the program.

Director Josh Bryan and company return to the stage for the first time in a long time without missing a beat. Transitions between acts feel just a bit smoother and more fluid than they have felt in the past. Cabaret Milwaukee continues to synthesize quite well with its historic home on an intimate evening of variety entertainment.

Cabaret Milwaukee’s Crime City Syndicate: Pick Your Poison continues through Nov. 5 at the Astor Hotel on 924 E. Juneau. For ticket reservations and more, visit cabaretmke.com.