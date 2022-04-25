Fighting Over Hamlet in Next Act’s ‘The Last White Man’

× Expand Photo by Ross Zentner Next Act Theatre "The Last White Man" Ken Miller in Next Act Theatre's "The Last White Man"

“To be or not to be ...” Some of the most famous words ever spoken in the theater. And that phrase lies at the very heart—and troubled souls— of The Last White Man by Bill Cain, which opened Next Act Theatre’s very fine—and final—offering of this season.

Three actors vie to play the role of Hamlet from Shakespeare’s play of the same name. But how they go about it—and how it transforms their roles, on and offstage—makes this play compelling to watch for the next two hours and 30 minutes (including a 15-minute intermission).

Next Act Theatre completely lived up the motto, “The show must go on!” after a brief delay when performances were cancelled opening weekend given health issues of two of its actors.

Ever the trouper, Next Act Producing Artistic Director David Cecsarini, who also directed this show, stepped in to play the role of Charlie, the film actor. Charlie’s facing a major crisis with those famous words and unsure of his live performance. Enter his ambitious and opinionated understudy, Rafe (JJ Gatesman) who’s only too ready to take on the role—as well as Charlie.

But Rafe is “just” the understudy. So next comes low-key high profile theater actor, Tigg (Brian J. Gill) to add to the mix as the three jostle—and fence with swords!- back and forth as they compete for the role The show’s director, Xandri (Demetria Thomas) makes the final decision.

Playwright Cain gives us unique and innovative take on one of the most famous plays and roles ever written as we witness how the character of Hamlet mirrors the actors themselves; Hamlet’s gnawing inability to make a decision to even seeing “ghosts.” The lines between onstage and offstage begin to blur for all three and the effect not only transforms them but devastates them as well with unforeseen consequences.

Playwright Cain’s dialogue is rich in complexities and symbolism, and it takes a multi-talented cast and director to make it work and succeed. And succeed it does. Cecsaarini skillfully gets across the insecurities and determination of Charlie as he tries to comprehend those words. Gatesman displays a range of emotions as he manipulates Charlie, deftly moving back and forth between arrogant understudy and supportive actor as he thrust and parries with the dialogue as well as a sword.

But it is the extraordinary performance of Gill as Tigg who captures our heart, and then breaks it, bit by bit, as we watch him disintegrate before our eyes. He inhabits the role to such a degree that he takes over the “play within a play” and Hamlet and “those words” recede into the murky shadows.

“To be or not to be...” the eternal question, still looking for an answer in The Last White Man.

The Last White Man runs through May 8 at Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St. For more information, call: 414-278-0765 or visit nextact.org.