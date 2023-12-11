First Stage Young Company’s Henry IV (in White)

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo Henry IV, Part 1 Thomas Bastardo, Alice Rivera (center), Maya Thomure and cast in Henry IV, Part 1

A story of power and ambition makes its way into the stage this month as First Stage Young Company conjures a powerful history to the stage with its production of Henry IV, Part 1. Director Marcella Kearns finds the heart of the passionate drama with a strikingly young ensemble of student actors. A story anchored in ancient history from a distant land is cast in the round in simple costuming of white canvas, cotton and denim.

Maya Thomure is radiant, energetic and thoughtfully nuanced in the role of young Prince Hal. She delicately navigates the tensions in a sharp coming-of-age that is contrasted against the follies and wisdom of Lola Onorato as Sir John Falstaff. Onorato has a remarkably deft sense of humor and guile that serve the role well. Thomure and Onorato have a deeply engaging rapport that finds its way to the heart of the drama with cunning efficiency. Max Larson wields an explosive anger as Hal’s inevitable rival Sir Henry “Hotspur” Percy. Alice Rivera shines with admirable poise and honor as King Henry IV.

There’s a beautiful sense of clarity about the drama in the round uncluttered by any significant scenery. The rich emotional complexity is vividly brought to the stage with heart and wit in a production that feels a strikingly pure. Presentations of Shakespeare’s histories are rarely offered the opportunity to be quite this candid onstage. Completely bereft of any production distractions, the drama hits the

stage with stark intensity from a group of actors who are only beginning their relationship with the stage. There’s a deeply authentic life to it that is lost to so many more elaborate stagings.

First Stage Young Company’s production of Henry IV, Part 1 continues through Dec. 17 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W. Walnut St. For more information, visit First Stage online.