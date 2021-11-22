Horror, Science Fiction and Dentistry

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Skylight Music Theatre - Kevin James Siever in Little Shop of Horrors Kevin James Siever in Skylight Music Theatre's Little Shop of Horrors

Skylight Music Theatre enters the holidays with Ashman and Menken’s quaint little monster comedy Little Shop of Horrors. Director Michael Unger stages a nimble, energetic production of the beloved classic. The strange horror comedy remains enduringly appealing. Kevin James Sievert delivers great warmth as gentle giant flower shop assistant Seymour, who finds a curious little plant during a solar eclipse which quickly grows a personality of its own and thirsts for human blood.

David Flores deftly carries both warmth and paternal gravitas in equal quantities in the role of Mr. Mushnik, the flower shop owner. Ashley Oviedo is sweet and vulnerable as Audrey, the woman Seymour longs for so much that he names his mystery plan after her. Audrey II has an immense presence onstage due in part to Aaron Reese Boseman as the powerful voice of the plant that slyly persuades Seymour to help it gain the ever-growing nourishment it needs. The ever-charismatic Dan Gold asserts himself with considerable swagger as Seymour’s first big target: the sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello. (The role will be played by Seth K. Hale after Nov. 21.)

Once again, the strangely appealing mix of love, murder, dentistry and more gracefully glides across the stage, aided as it is by the efforts of Music Director David Bonofiglio. The classic R&B energy of musical powers its way to the end of the world in the final song. The weird melange of horrifying deaths, sweet romance and horror-based science fictional botany somehow manages to come together in a way that not only makes sense but feels irresistibly fun. It’s an exceedingly satisfying trip with the Skylight for the end of 2021.

Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Little Shop of Horrors runs through Jan. 2 in the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre on 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit skylightmusictheatre.org.