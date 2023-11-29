Milwaukee's ‘Black Nativity’ Returns with Director Ashley Jordan Leading a Soulful Revival

× Expand Photo Via Black Arts MKE - Facebook Black Nativity

Milwaukee's cherished holiday musical tradition, Black Nativity by Langston Hughes, is set to captivate audiences once again at Marcus Center's Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall from December 7 to 10. Black Arts MKE presents a revamped and soul-stirring production of the musical, featuring the collaborative brilliance of two distinguished directors, Artistic Director Wanyah Frazier and Director Ashley Jordan.

This year's Black Nativity introduces a new creative force with Ashley Jordan, a prominent actor and director hailing from Milwaukee. Teaming up with the esteemed Frazier, Jordan brings fresh energy and contemporary influences to the timeless celebration of the Black family. The collaboration has birthed a reimagined production that promises to be more dynamic, relevant and deeply rooted in the cultural tapestry of the African and African American diaspora.

Frazier shares insights into the evolution of the production, emphasizing a contemporary duet featuring dancers Kimi Evelyn and Ella Lakey set to the soulful tones of “Sweet Baby Jesus.”

“Their movements exude an ethereal quality, and there’s a luminous glow on stage. This is a pivotal moment where the individual narratives of these two exceptional artists gracefully converge, giving rise to a harmonious and authentically beautiful expression of Blackness,” said Frazier.

The creative team, led by Frazier, is committed to elevating every aspect of the production. Debrasha Greye takes the reins of choreography, crafting vibrant and emotionally resonant dance sequences inspired by the legendary Alvin Ailey. Respected music producer Antoine Reynolds directs a full live band, sharing the stage with drummers from the dynamic Drums Up Guns Down 414. Costume stylists Kyndal Johnson and Vato Vergara evolve their designs to further embrace the afro-centric diaspora, while spoken word artist Denzel Taylor lends his powerful voice to the Spirit of God throughout the play. The stage design expands to include architectural elements representing different parts of Bethlehem and Milwaukee.

“As a new director, I want to introduce multiple artistic influences throughout the world of today with Black traditions and iconic moments throughout the history of Black Nativity performances,” Ashley Jordan said. “Black Nativity 2023 shifts in dynamic energy, relevance, and also a dichotomy of righteousness, redemption, and oral tradition. Black Nativity is an anchor in the community and to those who experience cultural variations of the African and African American diaspora.”

The 2023 ensemble includes performances from Christian Adams, Tabitha Andrews, Nathan Berry, Zoe Chambers and more, promising a mesmerizing and culturally rich experience.

The schedule for Black Nativity's performances is as follows:

Thursday, December 7, 2023, 7:30 p.m. (Student Matinee 11 a.m.)

Friday, December 8, 2023, 7:30 p.m. (Student Matinee 11 a.m.)

Saturday, December 9, 2023, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 10, 2023, 2 p.m.

An ASL interpreted performance is scheduled for Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 2 p.m., for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Tickets for this heartwarming celebration of the Black family, both past and present, are on sale now at blackartsmke.com/blacknativity, with prices ranging from $25 to $50 for reserved seating. Community Night tickets are available for $25.

For more information, visit blackartsmke.com/blacknativity or contact the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water St., or call 414-273-7206. Groups of 10 or more can contact Group Sales at 414-273-7121, x210.