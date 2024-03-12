Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Reaches ‘The Mountaintop’

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Bryant Bentley and N’Jameh Russell-Camara in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's ‘The Mountaintop’ Bryant Bentley and N’Jameh Russell-Camara in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's ‘The Mountaintop’

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre has a hit on its hands with a moving recollection of Dr. Martin Luther King’s final days. The Mountaintop. which opened over the weekend, continues through March 24 in the Third Ward’s Studio Theatre.

The two-hander, written by Katori Hall, previously has been produced in Milwaukee by another local theater. But it achieves an unforeseen intimacy in this stirring production, discerningly directed by Milwaukee artist Dimonte Henning. (If Henning’s name sounds familiar, he has a long list of acting, directing and producing credits here and in Madison).

The Mountaintop presents Dr. King (Bryant Bentley) in a singularly human way (stinky feet and all). In his final night on Earth, King finds himself alone at a dumpy Memphis motel room. On this night, King is visited by a hotel maid (N’Jameh Russell-Camara) who turns out to be something much more as the night goes on.

Driven by two powerhouse performers, The Mountaintop becomes a thrilling dramatic ride that can take one’s breath away. Bentley, as King, initially goes through the motions of relaxing after a long day on the speaking circuit. He thinks back on the achievements of this day, and his disappointment that “only” about 2,000 people turned out to hear him speak. He has set a high standard for himself professionally, but Hall goes much further to give a fuller picture of the man.

King is no saint, as the maid learns when she brings coffee to his room. He takes a great deal of interest in this pretty young woman, even as she evades his subtle advances and offers him a cigarette. He isn’t averse to drinking some whiskey in his coffee, either. They eventually talk and joke easily, as two old friends might do after a long absence.

As they discuss a variety of subjects, King and Camae (pronounced cam-A, as she repeatedly reminds him) weigh the success of King’s efforts at non-violent resistance At one point, he expresses irritation at a few marchers who are quick to take advantage of a situation by looting “color TVs” from the businesses they pass. King says he has far greater goals in mind than snatching a few TVs.

The two reflect on King’s effect on the civil rights movement, a movement he helped create. The play contains a great deal of humor, which reaches a high point when King asks the prescient Camae who might take his place someday. Dr. King’s reaction to her answer is priceless – and hilarious.

Taking Stock of King’s Influence More than a Half-Century After His Death

It is instructive to look back at King’s influence more than 50 years after his death, to see how his shadow still lingers. One can easily imagine King’s reaction to recent injustices, such as the Black movement that rose up following George Floyd’s death.

It is important, too, to recall that in the days after King’s assassination, Milwaukee hosted its single largest civil rights protest. Some 14,000-25,000 Milwaukeeans marched through the streets in protest. Some of those folks undoubtedly are still around today. And yet, the play speaks even more effectively to younger audiences, who may not have any understanding of King beyond what they learned in school. The Mountaintop presents King as a leader, to be sure, but also as a husband, a father and a friend. Hall’s play makes King an accessible figure, far more than the statue that stands today as a towering monument in our nation’s capital.

The two actors blend so harmoniously with their characters that it’s easy to forget we aren’t witnessing an actual historical event, played out in real time. That’s also a credit to Dimonte Henning’s direction, in addition to some fine work by the technical team.

The Mountaintop is cozily set within the small confines of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s “black box” staging. An ordinary hotel room (scenic design by Joy Jiwan-Ahn) consists of two double beds covered by two thin bedspreads, a lone window, a couple of lamps and a rotary phone on the nightstand. The actors experience some unusual lighting effects (lighting by Ellie Rabinowitz) and sounds (sound and video by Rasean Davonté Johnson). The play’s special effects are particularly well done. Costumes are authentically matched to the period by designer Austin Winter.

Those familiar with Dr. King’s speeches will recognize some of his words being spoken as they enter the theater. It is a nice touch to what the audience will experience when the lights go down. One hopes that theatergoers will make room in their schedules to see this production, which runs less than 100 minutes without an intermission. It will be time well spent reflecting on the legacy that Dr. King created.

The Mountaintop runs through March 24 in the Studio Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center. For tickets, visit milwaukeechambertheatre.org, or call the box office at 414-291-7800.