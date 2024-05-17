‘Moulin Rouge’s’ Dazzling Can Cans

× Expand Moulin Rouge! The Musical Adea Michelle Sessoms and Jennifer Wolfe in Moulin Rouge! The-Musical

“Everybody Can Can!” shouts out the MC as skirts fly up and legs step out. After all this is the (in)famous nightclub, Moulin Rouge, the legendary hot spot in Montmartre, Paris France. This is where the Can Can dance was invented.

And now the award-winning namesake musical is currently dazzling audiences at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. The high-energy juke box musical takes well known songs from many periods to tell the story of Satine, the street tough courtesan who’s the star of the nightclub and her American lover, Christian. Set against the backdrop of the Belle Époque era, the star-crossed lovers meet through mistaken identify and set about creating a musical that mirrors their own relationship.

Problem is, the wealthy Duke has set his sights on Satine and buys the club, invests in the new production. but also ‘buys” her as well. Moulin Rouge! The Musical more than lives up to all the hype: beautifully designed sets, spectacular lighting effects and a large and very talented ensemble of actors that all combine to create a synergy of top-notch theatrical entertainment.

And just as large is the dizzying amount of popular songs that fills the stage. Audience members will find plenty to choose from and hum along with: Nat King Cole, Talking Heads, Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones. The list is endless. Much of the fun in watching is recognizing how the tunes are used to convey the storyline and move it forward.

But it’s the cast that propels the ill-fated lovers and the bawdy excitement of Moulin Rouge to heights higher than those can-can skirts can fly. Gabrielle McClinton truly is the star of the show—and club—with a career-defining performance that combines an interior of quiet vulnerability with an exterior “armor’ of survival.

And that voice! Soaring yet nuanced, powerful yet modulated. Much like the incredible vocals of her co-star, Christian, played so wonderfully by Christian Douglas. The two work so well together—and apart—that amid all the spectacle, the simple act of love comes through strongly.

The supporting cast is just as good: Robert Petkoff as the manipulative MC, Harold; Andrew Brewer as he devious Duke; Nick Rashad Burroughs as the scarred friend of the two lovers. And there are many more standouts throughout the cast.

As Harold, the MC, tells us at the start of the show, “Moulin Rouge is a state of mind,” adding, “this is where all your dreams come true.”

Well, not always. But as one of the show’s songs by the Rolling Stones reminds us, “You can’t always get want you want. But if you try sometime, you’ll find you get what you need.” With Moulin Rouge! The Musical, you get what you want—and you need. So, everybody Can Can!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical runs through May 26 in Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Running time: 2 hours, 45 minutes including a one intermission. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Four more information, call: 414-273-7121, or visit marcuscenter.org.