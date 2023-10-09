‘Parental Advisory: A breakbeat play’ Revisits Rap Culture

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Milwaukee Rep's 'Parental Advisory' Amir Abdullah (foreground) and Marvin Quijada in the Milwaukee Rep's 'Parental Advisory'

Back in the 20th century (1990 to be exact) a black and white sticker started to appear on vinyl albums. Always the lower right-hand corner. And always meant as a stark warning to everyone.

It read: Parental Advisory. Explicit Lyrics,

That now infamous sticker—and the movement by the Parents Music Resource Center to strictly enforce it—has been turned into a high-energy, creative and thought-provoking work for the stage, Parental Advisory: a breakbeat play now playing at the Milwaukee Rep.

Playwright Idris Goodwin provides fascinating insight into the world of hip-hop and the culture of rap through a DJ, Timeless, and a rapper, The MC. The two men explore what it means to grow up with hip-hip and rap and how it influenced their upbringing. In in the case of the MC, there are unexpected consequences for his own children.

For the uninitiated, hip-hop has its origins in African American and Hispanic music, using rhyming couplets, or rap, with electronic beats. Rap is one of hip-hop’s sub genres, using rapidly rhyming couplets over backbeats. And for those familiar with—and a fan of—with old school rap (count me in), Parental Advisory is a retro return to some of the greats, with a special focus on Wu-Tang Clan, the seminal NYC group at the forefront of hip-hop and rap.

But it’s the exceptionally fine performances of the two actors that make Parental Advisory a must see. Marvin Quijada has all the right moves—and beatback grooves—as the DJ, Timeless, who propels and provokes The MC to consider his past while being present and moving forward with his career. As “the rapper dad,” Amir Abdullah turns in a moving, multi-dimensional portrayal as a father who grapples with his youngest parroting “explicit lyrics” from Wu-Tang’s “Torture” skit, which has upset the school he attends.

What is appropriate and at what age? And what are the resulting effects?

For Timeless, his older brother and sisters turned him into “a foul-mounted Cuban jukebox” oblivious to the underlying meaning of the lyrics. For The MC, it’s generational: his younger brother snuck his Two Live Crew and NWA CDs, leading to trouble. Director Kyle Haden has paced the show so very well; the rapping excites and demands our attention, the serious moments are just as riveting and heartfelt.

As the smooth West Coast rap of “Regulate” by Warren G and Nate Dogg slides in before the show’s start (sampling the mesmerizing groove of Michael McDonald’s “I Keep Forgettin’”), “the explicit lyrics” ask, “Damn, what’s next?”

And shortly after, DJ Timeless tells us to “sit back and ride the rhythm. “

Easily done. Thoroughly enjoyable. No stickers needed.

Parental Advisory: a breakbeat play runs through October 29 in the Stiemke Studio. Run time: 90 minutes with no intermission. Recommended for ages 16 and up. For more information, call the Rep Box Office: 414-224-1761, or visit milwaukeerep.com