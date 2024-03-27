Gallery Night MKE Returns April 19-20

× Expand Photo Via Gallery Night MKE - Facebook Gallery Night MKE

Gallery Night MKE is set to return for its spring edition April 19-20, offering two days of gallery hopping and art appreciation in Milwaukee. Hosted in neighborhoods including the Historic Third Ward, East Town, Westown, Walker’s Point and more, this event promises a diverse array of artistic expressions.

With over 50 participating venues, Gallery Night MKE provides art enthusiasts with the opportunity to explore a multitude of artistic mediums, ranging from photography and sculpture to drawing and painting. Visitors can not only admire but also purchase original works by local, regional and international artists.

Admission to all venues is free during event hours. Those interested in planning their Gallery Night MKE experience can easily navigate the event’s offerings by visiting the official website, which provides up-to-date listings, interactive features and essential information regarding parking, dining options and accommodations.

Produced by the Historic Third Ward Association and presented by Laffey, Leitner & Goode, LLC, Gallery Night MKE is supported by various sponsors including 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, The Pfister Hotel and Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel. This collaborative effort underscores the significance of fostering artistic expression and community engagement within the city of Milwaukee.

As Gallery Night MKE returns for its spring event, it continues to serve as a platform for artists and art enthusiasts alike, fostering a vibrant cultural landscape within the heart of Milwaukee.