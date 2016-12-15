AllWriters' Winter Free For All

Event time: 6:30pm-9:30pm

AllWriters’ Workplace & Workshop Winter Friday Night Free For All at Café De Arts: Far Reaching and Far Flung!

WAUKESHA – Four times a year, AllWriters’ shares its talents with the community, offering up readings of poetry, short stories, novels and memoirs, as well as inviting an inspirational guest reader and including a special reading by AllWriters’ director Kathie Giorgio. This winter, celebrate 12 years of AllWriters’ Workplace and Workshop and the incredible reach of the studio in our community, across the United States, and even around the world.

On January 6th, our special guest reader will be AllWriters’ faculty member Michael Giorgio. Michael’s short fiction has appeared in The Strand , Mammoth Book of Tales from the Road , Tales from the Cash Register and many other anthologies and magazines. The first of Michael’s two books, Justice Comes Home , was released by Black Rose Writing in 2014. This January, Michael will be debuting the sequel to Justice Comes Home , The Memory Swindlers , released by Black Rose Writing in 2016. In addition to writing, Michael is also a creative writing instructor for AllWriters’ Workplace and Workshop, a member of the Mystery Writers of America and the rock on which AllWriters’ founder and director Kathie Giorgio leans as she continually pursues being the best author, teacher and mother she can be. To learn more about Michael, visit www.michaelgiorgio.org.

Also reading will be AllWriters’ students from around the United States including Karen Wolf, from Ohio (poetry - since starting with AllWriters' in February of 2016, Karen has sold 15 poems!), Christopher Werkman, from Ohio (reading from his second book, a short story collection called Girlfriending ), and Julie Beekman from Colorado (reading from her just-accepted full-length memoir, Two Trees ). Kathie Giorgio, AllWriters’ founder and director, will read one of her works as well.

Winter’s Friday Night Free For All will take place on Friday, January 6th, 2017. Because these events have become so well-attended, AllWriters’ has moved them to a larger venue to accommodate the crowd. We are delighted to partner with Café De Arts for this event! Café De Arts is now located at 830 W. St. Paul Avenue, near downtown Waukesha. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the event begins at 7:00 p.m. The café’s full menu will be available for purchases, so come for dinner and meet our writers! This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

AllWriters’ Workplace & Workshop offers on-site and online writing courses in all genres and abilities of creative writing, as well as coaching, editing, and marketing services. We are located at 234 Brook St., Unit 2, in downtown Waukesha. A schedule of classes and registration is available online at www.allwritersworkshop.com or you can call 262-446-0284.

Price: This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.