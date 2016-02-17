Fred Usinger Day (11am)

Event time: 11am-8pm

To mark this great day, the Old German Beer Hall at 1009 N Old World Third Street, shall bestow one free Usinger Bratwurst to all who enter.

What could be better than enjoying a fresh bratwurst with friends just across the street from the Usinger Sausage Factory?

Free Bratwurst will be offered at The Old German Beer Hall

From 11:00am to 8:00pm. Limit 1 Brat Per Person - while supplies last

Join Frederick "Fritz" Usinger IV as he taps a wooden keg of Hofbrau Munich Beer at 6 pm

Free samples while supplies last

Live music all day

half priced liters from 5 pm to close

Price: Free