This summer, come out and get to know AllWriters’ Workplace and Workshop, a writing studio for all genres and abilities with students all over your Waukesha community, across the United States, and even around the world.The August 18th Free For All takes place at Café de Arts , 830 W. St. Paul Ave., in Waukesha. The full cafe menu is available, so come for dinner and meet our writers! No registration necessary, open to the public. Doors open at 6:00 and the event starts at 7:00.

In addition to our special guest reader, poet Tom Montag, the summer Free For All will feature readings by AllWriters’ students Nancy Jorgensen (memoir –), Bill Mathis (fiction) and Sara Sarna (poetry). Kathie Giorgio , AllWriters’ founder and director, will share one of her works as well.

On August 18

, our special guest reader will be poet Tom Montag.

In This Place: Selected Poems 1982-2013; This Wrecked World;The Miles No One Wants.Atticus ReviewContemporary American VoicesHouseboatBasil O’Flaherty ReviewProvo Canyon Review,Blue Heron Review,The Lake