SWM/Windsong presents film screening of "DRIVE-IN"

SWM/Windsong announces the film screening of "DRIVE-IN" Saturday, February 11, at 4:00 P.M. at Bremen Cafe, 901 E. Clarke Street (414) 431-1932. It is a comedy film about four couples seeking romance at a drive-in theater. The admission is $5.00 at the door. If you know of anyone who would like to come along to see the show, please spread the word.

Just an extra note: The filming for "DRIVE-IN" was done at the 18 Outdoor Theater in Fort Atkinson.

Further information go to www.solarwindmedia.com ; solarwindmedia.wordpress.com ; or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SWTNSWRadioSWMultimedia/?ref=ts&fref=ts