SWM/Windsong presents film screening of "DRIVE-IN"

Google Calendar - SWM/Windsong presents film screening of "DRIVE-IN" - 2017-02-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SWM/Windsong presents film screening of "DRIVE-IN" - 2017-02-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SWM/Windsong presents film screening of "DRIVE-IN" - 2017-02-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - SWM/Windsong presents film screening of "DRIVE-IN" - 2017-02-11 00:00:00

Bremen Cafe 901 E. Clarke St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Event time: 4pm

SWM/Windsong announces the film screening of "DRIVE-IN"  Saturday, February 11, at 4:00 P.M. at Bremen Cafe,  901 E. Clarke Street (414) 431-1932.   It is a comedy film about four couples seeking romance at a drive-in theater.  The admission is $5.00 at the door.  If you know of anyone who would like to come along to see the show, please spread the word. 

Just an extra note:  The filming for "DRIVE-IN" was done at the 18 Outdoor Theater in Fort Atkinson.    

Further information go to www.solarwindmedia.com ; solarwindmedia.wordpress.com ; or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SWTNSWRadioSWMultimedia/?ref=ts&fref=ts

Info
