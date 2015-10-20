Film Clips 10.20.15

Jem and the Holograms PG

Revamping an ’80s cartoon into a feature live-action film, this one promises to disappoint the cartoon’s fans while offering little for the 6-to-11-year-olds comprising its intended audience. Singer Jerrica Benton (Aubrey Peeples), along with her sister Kimber (Stefanie Scott) and friends Aja (Hayley Kiyoko) and Shana (Aurora Perrineau), form a girl band and secure an agent, Erica Raymond (Juliette Lewis), to help them land a recording deal. Jem’s loyalty is tested when the recording deal is offered only to and for her. In the cartoon, the girls split their time between detective work and music, but here they’ve jettisoned the Nancy Drew aspect, leaving oodles of unimpressive music. (Lisa Miller)

The Last Witch Hunter PG-13

Once a soldier belonging to an army of witch killers, Kaulder (Vin Diesel) is the last surviving witch hunter—due to a curse of immortality. Michael Caine portrays a wise man tasking Kaulder to stop New York City covens from unleashing a black death upon the city. Kaulder needs help, so he partners with one of the witches (Rose Leslie) he’s sworn to kill. But, having donned dreadlocks and a beard for the first portion of this role (set in Medieval Europe), Vin Diesel’s up to the task. Fortunately, in the present day, Vin’s back to his familiar bald pate and bad dude attitude. (L.M.)

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension R

Soon after moving into their new Palo Alto, Calif., home, video game developer Ryan (Chris J. Murray) finds a 20-year-old VHS tape of two young girls who appear to be possessed and speaking directly to him. Ryan learns his 6-year-old daughter, Leila (Ivy George), is in contact with the girls (now deceased) when she tells his wife, Emily (Brit Shaw), that they plan to take Leila away so she can help them to have a “special baby.” Shot largely on handheld video cameras, the Paranormal Activity franchise films are cheap to make and seemingly endless. The trailer promises this fifth entry marks the end, but I could swear there was a ghost in the corner with its fingers crossed. (L.M.)

Rock the Kasbah R

A has-been music manager, Richie Lanz (Bill Murray) jumps at the opportunity to bring an entertainer on a USO tour of Afghanistan. Following exhaustive auditions, Lanz settles on a quirky aspiring singer played by Zooey Deschanel. However, once they reach Kabul, the singer steals his money and passport, leaving Lanz high and dry. With nowhere to go, he befriends a band of outcasts who introduce Lanz to a young Afghani woman possessing an extraordinary voice. Determined to make her a superstar, Lanz embarks upon a daring scheme. Let’s hope Murray can work his magic on this feel-gooder with his world-weary persona and melancholy comedy. (L.M.)