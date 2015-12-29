Film Clips 12.29.15

Carol R

Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara both deserve Oscar nods for their roles in Carol . Based on a once-shocking novel titled The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith ( The Talented Mr. Ripley ), Carol is the story of two women in 1950s New York, in love with each other at a time when such things were illegal and deemed psychologically aberrant. Director Todd Haynes gets the cautious tone and the visual details just right. Even the window shades, with an “o” at the end of the pull string, are period-accurate.