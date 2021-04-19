Film Clips: April 19, 2021

Django (Arrow Video Blu-ray)

Django (1966) is a spaghetti western verging on gothic. The titular anti-hero, a laconic man in black, appears on the horizon dragging a coffin behind him. He watches before he acts and acts with deadly speed. Played by Italian actor Franco Nero, Django is a demobbed Union soldier wandering a West more desolate than any nightmare. The ramshackle Tombstone of a town where he appears is sinking into the mud and populated by consumptive whores. Roaming the countryside are Confederate holdouts wearing red hoods and a rogue Mexican general. Racism and sexism are on naked display as the film condemns and indulges. With striking cinematography and imagery, it’s little wonder Quentin Tarantino mined it for his anti-western Django Unchained (with Nero in a cameo). (David Luhrssen)

Far Western (Corinth Films DVD)

When the U.S. occupied Japan after World War II, American culture took root. One aspect was the embrace of country music by a segment of the population; some Japanese found that music emblematic of a superior society of material abundance and home on the range freedom. This documentary travels across Japan, interviewing musicians and recording their gigs. Much of the subculture is pure copycat, down to the Lone Star flags in the country dive bars. Some players take a more thoughtful approach, pondering the relation between traditional music from around the world. The repertoire is usually note-for-note Americana, sung in English. One group has a great name: The Blue Side of Lonesome. (David Luhrssen)

Mortal Kombat (In Theaters & Streaming April 23 on HBO Max)

In the wake of the pandemic, video game revenues exceed that of movies and sports combined. This third “Mortal Kombat” adaptation is a reboot, searching for an elusive R-Rated, blockbuster franchise. MMA fighter Cole (Lewis Tan) bears the mark of the dragon and is therefore targeted by the deadly Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim). Having survived his first encounter, Cole is trained (along with several others) by Earthrealm protector, Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano). Signature fight moves, violent deaths and game catchphrases stand in for character development. Fanboys don’t complain, but some object to the dour tone of this visually persuasive, gory composition. (Lisa Miller)

Pizza: A Love Story (MVD Visual DVD)

In 1492 an Italian “discovered” the New World and in 1565, the New World helped Italy discover pizza. That’s the year when tomatoes were introduced to Italy. By 1900 Southern Italian immigrants brought pizza to America but it took decades before “tomato pies” became an “American” rather than an ethnic dish. Pizza lovingly tells that history by focusing on three pizzerias in New Haven, said by many foodies to be the best in the U.S. for their thin charred crust. The family-owned businesses survived “red lining’ and “urban renewal,” misbegotten projects that victimized Sicilians as well as Blacks. (David Luhrssen)

Stowaway (Streaming April 22 on Netflix)

Shamier Anderson portrays a flight engineer accidentally launched into space with crew members played by Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette and Daniel Dae Kim. The stowaway jeopardizes the mission and its crew since their life support systems can’t sustain a fourth person during the two-year voyage to Mars. Unable to return to Earth, one crew member insists they seek all possible remedies to take everyone safely to Mars. Shot over just 30 days, the spacecraft is excellently realized while the script and acting look to be top drawer. (Lisa Miller)