Film Clips: April 26, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War PG-13

It’s been two years since the Avengers were torn apart by events in Captain America: Civil War. The out-sized villain, Thanos (Josh Brolin in motion capture), arrives on Earth for a smash-and-grab to seize the Infinity Stones required to end half the universe. Determined to stop him, the fractured Avengers join forces with Guardians of the Galaxy. The spectacle of this film is beyond the beyond—a result of well-imagined special effects produced by 10 different effects studios, including ILM (Industrial Light & Magic). Directed by the Russo brothers, who also helmed the Captain America movies, Infinity War successfully juggles its dozen-plus characters over a two-and-a-half hour run-time. Filmed in IMAX and 3D, Infinity War: Part Two is scheduled for release in May 2019. You can almost hear the fans cheer as each part ushers in summer blockbuster season. (Lisa Miller)

Italian Film Festival

This year’s Italian Film Festival features the U.S. premiere of Cucini, a documentary on the food of Naples through the eyes of five of the city’s chefs, and The Last Prosecco, a thriller set in the wine-producing region of Veneto. But there is more than food and wine on tap in a program that also includes dramas on immigration and comedy set in today’s tragi-comic world. All films are subtitled in English. Admission is free. (Morton Shlabotnik)

April 27-29, UWM Union Cinema. For more information visit italianfilmfest.org.