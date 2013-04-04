Film Clips: April 4

Evil Dead R

Where Sam Raimi counted on wit, terror and a bit of gore to elevate his 1981 cult classic, the jokes are banished from this blood-splattered version as CGI effects climb aboard. As in the original, five young friends head off to a remote cabin where they discover the Necronomicon (a book full of mysterious supernatural lore) and inadvertently summon a terrible demon that possesses them one by one. The possessed become homicidal, but self-mutilation looms large on the menu. R-rated with good reason, these 90 minutes capitalize on the special effects Raimi couldn't afford—and arguably didn't need. Whether the reboot directed by Fede Alvarez will appeal to fans of the original is anyone's guess, but the story adheres to the original concept, throwing in enough twists to be somewhat unpredictable. (Lisa Miller)

Jurassic Park: 3D PG-13

Richard Attenborough portrays billionaire John Hammond, the visionary behind a theme park featuring cloned dinosaurs. Before opening to the public, Hammond persuades three leading scientists (Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill) to attend the island attraction with promises of generous grants in return for their endorsements. Samuel L. Jackson plays a computer expert attempting to restore the park's electric fences before a voracious T-Rex and three clever velociraptors can breach park headquarters. The film's computer graphics were cutting-edge when released in 1993. Made 3-D using post-production gimmickry, the film is primed for a new generation of kids likely to be frightened by the screams of their nostalgic parents. Bring on chapter four! (L.M.)