Film Clips: April 6, 2017

Going in Style PG-13

Based on a 1979 caper film starring three elder statesmen, this version casts octogenarians Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin in the lead roles. A revamped plot lends new justification to their criminal endeavor after the bail out of a major financial institution strips the buddies of their pensions. Faced with losing their shared home, formerly law-abiding, lifelong friends Willie, Joe and Albert plan a bank robbery to regain their dough. Along the way they appear in goofy matching shirts while displaying a rapier wit that never gets old!

Smurfs: The Lost Village PG

This third Smurfs outing forgoes animation atop live action to be all animated, all the time. Smurfette and her pals Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty brave the Forbidden Forest, encountering magical creatures and plants while racing to beat the evil wizard, Gargamel, to a mysterious lost Smurf village. Their colorful universe includes waterways floating in air, fire-breathing dragonflies and flowers that eat you. Adults may be blue about the bland comedy and dull songs, but let’s hope it’s enough to entertain the little ones.