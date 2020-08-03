Film Clips: August 3, 2020

× Expand Seth Rogen stars in 'An American Pickle' (On Disc/Streaming: August 6, HBO Max)

An American Pickle (On Disc/Streaming: August 6, HBO Max)

Writer Simon Rich adapted his short story “Sell Out” for this production. When shut-downs foiled Sony's April theatrical release, it sold HBO the distribution rights. Seth Rogen portrays dual roles. He’s Herschel Greenbaum, a 1920s immigrant to the US when he disappears into a vat of pickle brine. One hundred years later, a perfectly preserved Herschel revives to learn that his great grandson, Ben (also Rogen), is his only surviving relative. The film counts on Herschel’s fish-out-of-water perspective for laughs, but the dialog lacks zing, and Rogen playing straight man—to himself—falls flat. Somewhere, a Sony exec is wiping his brow and thinking, “Phew, that was a close one.”

Black Water: Abyss (Streaming August 7, VUDU)

This Aussie sequel loses much of the realism of its predecessor, an engrossing creature feature. Five Australian 20-somethings (Luke Mitchell, Jessica McNamee, Amali Golden, Benjamin Hoetjes and Anthony J. Sharpe), are exploring a partially underwater cave system, when a sudden downpour floods most above-water portions. It soon becomes clear the watery caverns are infested with killer crocs, leaving these unarmed adventurers with few options. Director Andrew Traucki relies on head-worn lamps to illuminate the murky waters while scribes John Ridley and Sarah Smith provide thumbnail-sketch characters that fail to garner empathy. Go crocs go!

The Secret Garden (Streaming August 7, OnDemand)

Seven films and two TV mini-series are adapted from this 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson. When orphaned Mary Lennox (Dixie Egerickx) comes to live with her widowed uncle Archibald Craven (Colin Firth), she is met by a rambling Yorkshire estate. Mary is uncomfortable until she befriends a kindly housekeeper (Julie Waters) and discovers a secret garden. Then Mary meets her cousin Colin (Edan Hayhurst), hidden away by his father Archibald, due to a spinal injury. Mary brings Colin to the secret garden, and together the children begin to heal. The film's splendid secret garden represents wish fulfillment for kids and adults alike.

Waiting for the Barbarians (On Disc/Streaming August 7, FandangoNOW)

Adapted from the 1980 novel by South African author, J. M. Coetzee, this drama is set during the early 20th century. Mark Rylance appears as The Magistrate, running a rural colonial outpost, in an isolated desert of an unnamed country. He presides peacefully, until the arrival of Col. Joll (Johnny Depp), whose ruthless interrogations of locals attempt to justify a rumor of impending attack. Seeing the atrocities Joll inflicts, The Magistrate switches loyalties. Robert Pattinson appears as yet another cruel British officer in this indictment of Western imperialism and colonial practices. Frequently heavy-handed, film critics are split about 50/50.

To read more film reviews, click here.