Film Clips: Feb. 21, 2022

Big Gold Brick (Limited theatrical release and streaming on AppleTV & VUDU, Feb. 25)

First time feature film director Brian Petsos wrote this quirky screenplay that got the attention of Samuel Goldwyn Films. After running into fledgling writer Samuel Liston (Emory Cohen) with his car, Floyd Deveraux (Andy Garcia) plots to avoid a lawsuit by hiring his victim. Liston is suffering from the grievous head injury he received when Deveraux moves the writer into his palatial home where he’ll enjoy every comfort while penning Deveraux’s biography. Also in residence are Deveraux’s teen son Edward (Leonidas Castrounis), his pretty adult daughter Lily (Lucy Hale) and Deveraux’s seductive, lingerie collecting young wife Jacqueline (Megan Fox). These distractions confuse Liston and his situation worsens when he’s taunted by the angry, verbose Santa doll residing in Liston’s bedroom. (Lisa Miller)

×

House of Gucci (MGM/Universal Blu-ray/DVD)

The big talk this Oscar season concerns the “snubbing” of Lady Gaga. She was nominated for Best Actress by a gaggle of award-giving groups but not the Academy. Regardless of Hollywood politics, she turned in a splendid performance as Patrizia Gucci (nee Reggiani), the ambitious social climber and passionate lover who marries the diffident Maurizio Gucci (the always thoughtful-looking Adam Driver). Lady Gaga turns Lady Macbeth as she plots an unfriendly takeover of the family fashion business—and eventually the murder of her estranged husband.

“Based on a true story,” House of Gucci features a solid supporting cast including Jeremy Irons as Maurizio’s stately father, Al Paccino as the gregarious Uncle Aldo and Jared Leto as the family’s melodramatic black sheep. The narrative is interesting and gains momentum against Ridley Scott’s lazy direction. By cutting half an hour, House of Gucci could have been a better feature film. However, to tell the whole operatic story, House of Gucci should have been a miniseries. (David Luhrssen)

×

A Madea Homecoming (Streaming on Netflix, Feb. 25)

After 11 films, Tyler Perry announced the retirement of his character, Grandmotherly Madea, over a year ago. Her retirement was cut short when Netflix insisted that no one this feisty (and profitable) be put out to pasture. So, Perry adapted Madea’s “Farewell Play” into a $20 million film. Madea visits her daughter to celebrate a grandson’s college graduation. Her family gatherings are always accompanied by family crisis, prompting the grandmother’s unique brand of justice and Christian advice. For once, Perry isn’t alone. Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll dons a matronly wig and housedress, matching Madea’s comedic prowess with his granny Agnes Brown. To quote the matriarch, “Hallelujer!” (Lisa Miller)