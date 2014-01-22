Film Clips: Jan. 21

I, Frankenstein PG-13

Set in a dystopian present, Aaron Eckhart appears as Dr. Frankenstein’s monster, now a rather good-looking fellow named Adam (despite needing a better plastic surgeon). Blessed with immortality, Adam is sought by those wanting to learn his genetic secrets. Yvonne Strahovski plays Adam’s love interest, a scientist attempting to follow in Frankenstein’s footsteps. Miranda Otto appears as the gargoyle queen, caught up in a centuries-old feud with a demon army led by Naberius (Bill Nighy), who pledges to wipe humankind off the earth. Plenty of stone buildings get smashed as gargoyles and demons hurl one another at whatever makes the most noise on impact. Apparently there is no end to the mythic figures determined to wear a superhero’s cape, and it’s hoped there’s no end to our interest in seeing them try. Originally slotted for February 2013, Lionsgate delayed nearly a year while remastering the film in IMAX and 3D. (Lisa Miller)