Film Clips: January 26, 2017

A Dog’s Purpose PG

After a lifetime happily spent as young Ethan’s constant companion, a golden retriever (voice of Josh Gad) dies, only to be reborn as a German Shepherd working with police. When that canine’s life ends, the dog returns as a different breed, living with yet another owner. The cycle repeats until, eventually, the dog returns to a now middle-aged Ethan (Dennis Quaid). Each chapter spawns its own feel-good story, with the best saved for last. As for a dog’s “purpose,” as any dog owner knows, it’s to bring us joy. Here’s hoping this family-friendly movie does more of the same.

Gold R

Gold is adapted from an incredible true story. In 1993, Kenny Wells (Matthew McConaughey), a down-on-his-luck American salesman, inherits a gold mine in Indonesia. Hiring geologist Michael Acosta (Édgar Ramírez) to help investigate, Wells travels to the mine and soon announces enormous gold deposits. Investors push Wells’ stock to more than $6 billion before trouble sets in: The Indonesian government intends to seize the mine and lease it to a large corporation. Yet these problems are only the tip of the iceberg. Playing fast and loose with some of the facts, the film boasts McConaughey portraying the sort of larger-than-life character that has become his specialty.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter R

Set a mere three weeks after the fifth chapter from 2012, here Alice (Milla Jovovich) gathers old and new allies to help her destroy the evil Umbrella Corporation, now seeking to exterminate mankind. Why a sixth Resident Evil film? The first five were penned and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and starred his wife, Milla Jovovich; the pair returns for this one. Sony distributes the movies and makes the PlayStation platform on which the six versions of the popular video game series are played. A lukewarm North American reception means little since a majority of its box office is earned overseas. The first five films cost $250 million, collectively grossing $900 million. With this entry, film sales will surpass $1 billion. Cha-ching!