Film Clips: July 2

Despicable Me 2-3D PG

Steve Carell returns as Gru, a master criminal who is determined to go straight in the wake of adopting three charming young girls. While attempting to start his own jam-making company, Gru is recruited to the anti-villain league by Lucy (Kristen Wiig), who is hot on the trail of dangerous criminal El Macho (Benjamin Bratt). Gru and Lucy’s investigation takes them to a shopping mall, where they assume the undercover identities of cupcake bakers and discover their budding mutual attraction. Gru’s minions, repurposed as handymen and babysitters, add singing to a repertoire that includes adorably mangling “YMCA” and “I Swear.” (Lisa Miller)

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain R

Stand-up comic Kevin Hart grants filmmakers access to his 2012 “Let Me Explain” concert tour. Spanning 10 countries and 80 cities, we see Hart’s performance at Madison Square Garden, spend time on his tour bus, meet his entourage and are treated to his touring and performing philosophies. Generating $32 million in ticket sales for his 2012 live performances, this documentary gives fans and gawkers a chance to further pump up Hart's bottom line—no explanation required! (L.M.)

The Lone Ranger PG-13

Armie Hammer portrays John Reid, a lawyer in the Wild West who becomes the Lone Ranger after the nefarious Cavendish (William Fichtner) kills the lawyer’s Texas Ranger brother. Believing Cavendish to be a demon called a “Wendigo,” Tonto (Johnny Depp) serves as the Lone Ranger’s guide and advisor. Depp, claiming Native American heritage, probably saw Tonto’s striped face paint and feathers, and immediately thought, “With this costume, who needs a script?” Depp fires off a few zingers, but these two and a half hours of wall-to-wall action fail to generate many laughs or a sense of adventure. Sorry “Kemo Sabe,” you could get very lonely at the box office. (L.M.)