Film Clips: July 24

And So It Goes PG-13

Rob Reiner directs a feel-good comedy targeting the senior set, a crowd possessing the time and money to frequent movie theaters. Michael Douglas appears as Oren Little, an obnoxious Realtor planning to make one big sale and retire already. Then Little’s estranged son drops off Sarah (Sterling Jerins), the granddaughter Little never knew existed, and the son disappears for parts unknown. Saddled with a strong-willed 9-year-old, Little prevails upon his plucky neighbor Leah (Diane Keaton) to baby sit. Little’s antisocial tendencies are sorely tested by these two charming ladies in a story that never quite escapes its forced set up. (Lisa Miller)

The Fluffy Movie PG-13

This concert movie was filmed in San Jose, Calif., during two stand-up comedy performances in 2014. The film stars Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, who also wears the producer hat, as he performs his stand-up routine and, off-stage, recounts the ups and downs of achieving his success. Long considered a niche comic, Iglesias is likely to acquire new fans, but will it be enough to prove himself a mainstream talent? The film features never-before-seen footage from Iglesias’ “Unity Through Laughter” tour—hopefully the funny parts! (L.M.)

Lucy R

Lucy (Scarlett Johansson) is forced to become a drug dealer’s mule, swallowing numerous drug balloons to smuggle a new designer drug to its destination.

Then, before she can expel her narcotic cargo, the balloons burst, transforming Lucy into an all-powerful killer. The side effects cause her to absorb knowledge instantly, process complex problems at lightning speed, move objects with her mind and be impervious to pain.

Determined to turn the tables on her tormentors, Lucy hunts them down one by one. Writer-director Luc Besson finds a muse in Johansson who possesses a pouty glare and curvaceous means of filling out a super-heroine’s uniform. Questions are whether Besson’s still got the chops to capitalize and whether Johansson’s still hungry for her action stripes. (L.M.)