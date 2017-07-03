Film Clips: July 6, 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming PG-13

In yet another reboot of Spider-Man, Tom Holland appears as teen Peter Parker, transformed into the superhero after being bitten by a radioactive arachnid. Parker clumsily attempts to perfect his newfound powers while keeping his alter-ego secret from all but his best friend (Jacob Batalon) and his mentor, Ironman-Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr., who pops in and out of the story-line). Parented by his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), Parker juggles school, home life and battling a flying villain known as Vulture (Michael Keaton). Director Jon Watts doesn’t recreate Sam Raimi’s stylish noir, but he does deliver an anxious, likeable, young superhero we root for, along with a villain we hope he will defeat.