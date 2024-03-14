Film Clips: March 14, 2024

× Expand Photo © A24 Films Love Lies Bleeding Katy O’Brian and Kristen Stewart in ‘Love Lies Bleeding’

The American Society of Magical Negroes

(In Theaters March 15)

By helping their oppressors to do well, the oppressed hope to improve their own lot. This is the concept behind writer-director Kobi Libii’s The American Society of Magical Negroes, a fictional order whose members are endowed with magical powers used to keep white people happy. Early in the film, we meet aspiring artist Aren (Justice Smith), recruited into the Magical Negro order by Roger (David Alan Grier), where he is tasked with using his new powers to improve the self-esteem of tech executive Jason (Drew Tarver). However, a conflict-of-interest arises when both Jason and Aren fall for Jason’s co-worker Lizzie (An-Li Bogan). Roger cautions his recruit that should Aren pursue Lizzie, he will not only negate his own magical powers, but those of all blacks belonging to the order. While the film fails to make meaningful racial commentary, it has a likeable rom-com heart. (Lisa Miller)

×

Love Lies Bleeding

(In Theaters March 15)

Writer-director Rose Glass delivers a genre-bending thriller with this R-rated tale of lust, power and murder. Set during the 1980s, Jackie (real-life bodybuilder Katy O’Brian) is waylaid in Albuquerque where she begins working out at a gym managed by Lou (Kristen Stewart). Lou falls for Jackie’s muscular biceps and, having issues of her own, is undeterred by Jackie’s dangerous pathology. Ed Harris appears as Lou’s estranged dad, Lou Sr., owner of a shooting range where Jackie works and tries to save money to enter a Las Vegas bodybuilder competition. Lou’s self-absorbed brother, JJ (Dave Franco), further escalates the family tensions pushing Lou ever closer to Jackie. Billed as an erotic thriller, the film features bloody violence along with a scene that depicts Lou soulfully sucking on Jackie’s toes. (Lisa Miller)

×

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

(Shout! Studio Blu-ray)

Jack Black is cast to type in this musical comedy as the kid who wants to “Raaawk!” There’s something inevitably retro about the whole deal, but the vaguely ‘80s ambiance contains reminders of why Ronnie James Dio (he’s a guest star) could seem rebellious in Black’s heartland Evangelical hometown. His character treks to LA, where’s assaulted by the gang from A Clockwork Orange (does the Kubrick estate derive royalties?) and joins with an initially reluctant mentor, Kyle Gass (The Cable Guy). Gass teaches Black all the tricks, showing him a video of Pete Townshend’s power slide (and more). Foo Fighter Dave Grohl is among the many cameo stars along Black-Gass’ tuneful journey to stardom. (David Luhrssen)