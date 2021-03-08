Film Clips: March 8, 2021

AK-47: Kalashnikov (Capelight DVD)

The AK-47 became the favorite weapon of revolutionaries around the world for its simplicity. Unlike its American counterpart, the Soviet assault rifle was easy to clean, seldom jammed and fired under rough handling. It was invented during World War II by a young Russian soldier-mechanic, Mikhail Kalashnikov. This 2020 Russian film tells his story with high production values, English language dubbing for international audiences and stars an actor reminiscent of Matt Damon. AK-47 downplays the Stalinist brutality while focusing on the camaraderie of war bringing ordinary people together in a common purpose. (David Luhrssen)

“The Buster Keaton Collection Volume 4” (Cohen Film Collection Blu-ray)

Buster Keaton’s fall back expression was dead pan, but he does look flummoxed a few times in Go West (1925). In one of the funniest films by the writer-director-star, Keaton plays a loser who takes up Horace Greeley’s stern advice: “Go west young man.” He rolls (literally) out of a freight car and lands at the Diamond Bar Ranch, where he fails to convince a cow to give milk and, scared of horses, clumsily saddles a mule and rides to the round-up. There are no exaggerated silent movie gestures—just superb body language, close-ups and editing. The world spins out of control as the film progresses, but Keaton perseveres. Go West is paired on this new Blu-ray with College (1927) (David Luhrssen)

Cherry (Streaming March 12 on Apple TV+)

Nico Walker’s auto-biographical tome Cherry is adapted for the screen and directed by the Russo Brothers. Recasting their Spider-Man star, Tom Holland, in the lead, the brothers seek to define Walker’s trials via the love of a good woman. Holland is persuasive as an Iraq vet stricken with PTSD that spirals into Opioid addiction and crime. Walker’s wife (Ciara Bravo) suffers as well but is thinly sketched. In 2018, Alexandra Alter penned a New York Times article summarizing Walker’s astounding path. Once imprisoned, he was encouraged to write his story illustrating the Opioid crisis. Walker secured a publisher, skirted the law preventing convicted felons from profiting from their crimes, and negotiated a movie deal. His success is a surreal vision of the American Dream. (Lisa Miller)

WWII: The Long Road Home (Brightspray DVD)

In recent years, British directors born long after World War II have drawn on national and family memories for a new cycle of films on their country’s “finest hour.” Elliott Hasler takes his dramatization from stories of his great grandfather. Charlie is a sort of proud to serve everyman who leaves behind a wife and baby. He’s captured in Tunisia, brought to Italy and in the chaos that follows when Italy leaves the Axis, slips out of a POW camp into an uncertain journey home. Rapid and elliptical, the film makes decent use of its modest budget, avoiding SFX and big set pieces through careful editing and camera angles and use of sound. The ping of bullets on metal tells the story. (David Luhrssen)

Yes Day (Streaming March 12 on Netflix)

Loosely based on Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s children’s book, the film expands her illustrated, 40-pager. Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez appear as Allison and Carlos, parents of a teen and two youngsters. Exhausted from “telling the kids no 50 times an hour,” Allison and Carlos promise to acquiesce to each kid-request for 24 hours. Ice cream for breakfast is cute, but a thoughtful contract would have prevented a water-slide purchase along with riding through a car wash, windows down. The family’s adventures illustrate the role tolerance plays in achieving a happy family life. (Lisa Miller)