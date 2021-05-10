Film Clips: May 10, 2021

Death Has Blue Eyes (Arrow Video Blu-ray)

It must be the ‘70s—and not just for the faux-deco font of the opening credits. Ring a doorbell and who answers?—a blond naked waist up and willing. And the pad is tricked out with a round revolving bed. And then there’s this other “chick” with psychic powers and a ring of bikers led by a spy master in some international covert operation. Released in 1976, Death Has Blue Eyes has surfaced over time in various cuts and under different names. It marked the start for Greek-turned-Hollywood fringe producer Nico Mastorakis and was aimed at the drive-in market before turning up on the bottom shelves of video shops. It’s high camp with location scenes in off-tourist Athens and a cop-show jazz/Euro pop score. (David Luhrssen)

Spiral (In theaters May 14, 2021)

Who knew Chris Rock was an adamant Saw fan. He pitched the idea for film number nine, wrote the story treatment, executive produces and stars. This time, someone’s killing cops in a spectacularly Jigsaw-esque fashion. Rock’s police detective Zeke Banks, finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game as he operates in the shadow of his legendary cop-dad (Samuel L. Jackson). Since Lionsgate’s previous eight installments collective made $900 million on mere $10 million dollar budgets, the $20 million spent here looks like a good bet. Lionsgate is watching revenues in hopes of going for another, with the rumored title being “Saw X.” Since X=10 in Roman numerals, might that film will be set in the Vatican? (Lisa Miller)

Those Who Wish Me Dead (In theaters May 14, 2021)

Angeline Jolie returns to the action genre in this adaptation of Michael Koryta novel rated 4.5 stars on Amazon. Hannah Faber (Jolie) is a smoke jumper stationed at a remote, Montana fire lookout tower, where she is compelled to protect 14-year-old Connor (Finn Little), the witness to a brutal murder. Pursued by a pair methodical, ruthless brothers (Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen), Faber and her charge are hiding deep inside the forest when the brothers set it ablaze. Directed by Taylor Sheridan whose writing credits include Sicario and the sequel Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Sheridan was working on the screenplay when he called Warner to say, “If I can get Angie to do this with me, I’ll direct it for you.” The response, “Great. You’ll never get Angie” qualifies as famous last words. (Lisa Miller)