Film Clips: May 25, 2017

Baywatch R

This long-delayed adaptation of a cheesy ’90s TV series came to fruition after Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson agreed to star and produce. He plays Mitch, the veteran lifeguard mentoring disgraced Olympian Matt Brody (Zac Efron), who hopes to save his reputation via the PR he can earn saving lives. When a body washes up on their beach, the pair begins an investigation that uncovers a scheme to pollute the bay, engineered by criminal mastermind Victoria Leeds (Priyanka Chopra). Oh, did I mention it’s a comedy? Internet Movie Database users rate the TV show a five out of 10, making me wonder who’s excited for the movie other than Johnson? The star should earn a significant piece of the film’s projected $50-million-dollar take over the Memorial Day weekend.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales PG-13

Once again, Johnny Depp appears as eye-linered, bescarved pirate Jack Sparrow. Pursued by Captain Armando Salazar (Javier Bardem) and his ghost crew--who seek to wipe out all pirates--Sparrow races to acquire the Trident of Poseidon that will allow his escape by granting him power over the seven seas. Reporting that he collaborated on this, the fifth Pirates script, Depp needs the $40-million-dollar-plus bounty he’ll earn from this movie. According to sources cited in the Wednesday, May 10, Hollywood Reporter , Depp’s current financial woes stem from $2-million-dollar monthly bills to maintain his private island, a dozen homes and the 40 people he employs. The film’s five-and-a-half-month shoot wrapped in July 2015, but directors Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg shot additional scenes during March and April 2016.