Film Clips: May 4, 17

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 PG-13

Adapted from the Marvel comic book series, the second Guardians of the Galaxy film has a “been there, done that" quality. Fortunately, we like most of these characters, relentless verbal sparring aside. Quill (Chris Pratt) comes face-to-face with his traitorous father, Ego (Kurt Russell), who literally doubles as an entire planet’s life force. Overly edited space battles, as well as the casual air of those risking their lives, is a lot to overlook, but the film never gives up trying to recapture the original’s lighthearted magic. (Lisa Miller)

Movie Collectible Show

Milwaukee’s genial movie historian Dale Kuntz, the man behind the Charles Allis Art Museum’s film series, is hosting his semi-annual movie memorabilia show. Some 30 Midwest dealers will be on hand selling cinema collectibles, including posters, books, stills, autographs, DVDs and more, with new and used, contemporary and classic items on sale. It’s one of the only events of its kind in the area. (David Luhrssen)

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, May 7, Burnham Bowl Hall, 6016 W. Burnham St.

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer R

Richard Gere plays Norman Oppenheimer, a matchmaker not of marriages but of business alliances. His problem is that his sense of importance exceeds reality in this funny-sad, eventually bittersweet tale. Written and directed by Joseph Cedar, a New York-born Israeli filmmaker, Norman is a social and character study with a marvelous performance by Gere as a relentless schmoozer who scrambles the firmest “No!" into a “Maybe." The impressive supporting cast includes Charlotte Gainsbourg as an Israeli lawyer and Steve Buscemi as Oppenheimer’s hard-pressed rabbi. (D.L.)

Opens May 5, Oriental Theatre.