Film Clips: Nov. 16, 2017

Justice League (Rated PG-13)

Early reactions to this extended DC Universe film cite a messy plot but praise the casting and development of its superheroes. Although Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne-Batman, Henry Cavill’s Clark Kent-Superman, and Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince-Wonder Woman represent solid work, Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen-The Flash and Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry-Aquaman swipe more than their share of scenes and lend the proceedings a dose of fun. Given better scripts and more memorable adversaries, the future of this franchise looks promising. (Lisa Miller)

Novitiate (Rated R)

The intimacy of religious devotion can look squeamish on camera, but Novitiate renders the subject sensitively in its best moments. Margaret Qualley (from the HBO TV series “The Leftovers”) plays a young woman drawn by love of God into a convent in the early 1960s. With genuine love comes sacrifice, but the sacrificial discipline imposed by Reverend Mother Marie St. Clair (Melissa Leo) is cruel and medieval. Novitiate shows Roman Catholicism at its worst. Despite a moment of sympathy (we can understand how “Vatican II” undermined the meaning of her life), St. Clair is characterized as a bad witch in a nun’s habit. Qualley gives an appropriately measured performance. (David Luhrssen)

The Star (Rated PG)

This retelling of Jesus’ birth is seen from the perspective of animals finding a safe haven for Mary’s delivery. Bo the Donkey (voice of Steven Yeun) serves as the animals’ de facto leader, but he, like other characters, spouts dialogue littered with current lingo. Based on the trailer, the result is simultaneously ludicrous and stomach churning. Nevertheless, there are several big-name voice talents listed further down the marquee—including Ving Rhames, Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey. (L.M.)

Wonder (Rated PG)

Adapted from the best-selling fictional novel by R.J. Palacio, Jacob Tremblay plays 10-year-old Auggie—a boy afflicted by severe facial deformities caused by Treacher-Collins Syndrome—prompting his being homeschooled. Many surgeries later, Auggie’s appearance has sufficiently improved to enroll him in a public school. With wise guidance from mom and dad (Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson), along with support from older sister, Olivia (Izabela Vidovic), Auggie endures his detractors while slowly winning over classmates. Heralded as an uplifting story with its values in all the right places, the 2012 book received numerous awards; here’s to the film following suit. (L.M.)